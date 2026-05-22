S’pore parents sell home & car for months-long roadtrip to Türkiye with kids, homeschool them along the way

Couple brings kids along for roadtrip of a lifetime to Türkiye

Somewhere in Thailand, Singaporeans Natasha and Shahrom are on the road with their two children, aged six and five.

They’ve sold their car and their home in Singapore, packed their bags, and are now on an adventure of a lifetime.

Their final destination? Türkiye.

However, instead of taking a direct 10-hour flight to Istanbul, the family is choosing to spend six months on the open road.

They will be travelling through 10 countries, including China, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

“We wanted to do it for ourselves, for our kids, and for memories’ sake,” said the couple to MS News.

Roadtrip was a decade in the making

Natasha and Shahrom caught the travel bug long before becoming parents, so this wouldn’t be their first time travelling overland.

Their honeymoon was a trip to Mongolia, and they hold fond memories of seeing the world through the windows of a camper van.

“This has been in the plans for a long time,” said Natasha, who added that the trip was the result of a 10-year-long process.

“We’ve been planning for this since day one, since getting our house, to see how we can stretch the dollar.”

The couple caught netizens’ eyes when they announced they had sold their HDB flat to fund their travels.

However, this was only one visible part of their preparations.

Beyond getting their finances in check, there were also mental and emotional preparations to make.

This included getting their children, Seth and Nadine, on board.

“We mentally prepared the kids two or three months beforehand,” shared Natasha.

“We told them that they won’t be going to school for a while and built it up from there.”

Teaching their children while on the road

Shahrom, a professional photographer, jokingly added that the kids were happy to be out of school. That doesn’t mean that they’re missing out on their education.

Natasha has 13 years of experience as an education therapist. So she is putting her background to good use by homeschooling her children.

They each keep a journal of their experiences to develop their writing skills before primary school. And they are taught to read using online resources.

The parents also delegate certain travel-related tasks to their kids, such as packing and taking charge of their own belongings.

“Somehow you can see them grow in terms of their vocabulary, speech, and responsibility,” observed Natasha.

“People see that there’s no teaching happening, but there’s actually a lot of learning.”

However, like any other five and six-year-olds, the children are a rambunctious pair who are beginning to develop their own preferences.

“Travelling with kids is crazy, they’re always annoying us,” said Shahrom with a laugh.

Between choosing meals and accommodations that suit their tastes, the parents also hope that their children can learn to be less fussy through experiencing new cuisines and cultures, especially once they reach China and beyond.

Safety is the biggest priority for parents

While some may see their decision to travel overland as bold, Natasha believes driving may be the better option for them as a family with young children.

“The car is much more comfortable, because there are waiting times to consider for planes,” said the mother of two.

“It is much easier for us to manage the kids because we have more control over situations.”

For the parents, having this flexibility is what keeps them moving.

They book accommodations as they go and have a rough idea of their plans without being too preoccupied with sticking to the itinerary.

And whatever comes their way, they have agreed to prioritise their health and safety above all else.

“When it was just the two of us, we were quite free and easy,” said Natasha.

“But now, it’s really health and safety first, which means no night driving.”

For now, the couple plans to split their time between hotels and their Malaysia-registered camper van, which they recently got in Penang.

And as the family of four continues their drive to Türkiye, Natasha and Shahrom hope to cherish every moment of the few months they have on the road before coming back to daily life in Singapore.

“Our kids are going to primary school next year, so this is the only time that we can travel before they start formal education,” said Shahrom.

“For me, this trip is a dream come true.”

Also read: S’porean businesswoman relocates to M’sia, says child’s education among pull factors

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Featured image adapted from @fatstarfish_ on Instagram.