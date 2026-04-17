On this day, 7 years ago: Jewel Changi Airport opens its doors, marking new era for S’pore

The journey of Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport has become a proud Singaporean icon since its opening seven years ago on 17 April 2019.

The lifestyle destination has repeatedly gone viral online for crowd-pleasers such as the 40-metre-high Rain Vortex.

Jewel Changi Airport has welcomed more than 80 million visitors annually.

Marvellous attractions aside, Jewel provides dining and shopping options for Singaporeans that rival those in the city centre.

From its humble beginnings as an open-air car park to the 10-storey complex it is now, here’s a look at the journey of Singapore’s ‘Jewel’ of the East.

How did Jewel Changi come to be?

It all started with the simple idea of replacing an old open-air carpark in front of Terminal 1.

However, the practical idea to increase the number of parking lots evolved into something grander and more complicated.

It evolved into a retail and entertainment destination concept at the heart of Singapore’s international travel hub.

In 2019, then Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong said that there were doubts in the government about whether the concept would work.

Was there a need for another shopping centre in the East? And would this distract the Changi Airport Group (CAG) from its core mission of running an airport?

However, PM Lee and his colleagues were persuaded and decided that the “risk was worth taking”.

‘Project Jewel’ was then revealed to the Singapore public during the 2013 National Day Rally. And construction began about a year later.

Beyond an attraction: An engineering marvel

As expected, achieving the grandeur we see in Jewel today was no easy feat.

The consortium in charge of the project comprised RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, Buro Happold Engineering, and Lighting Planners Associates.

The project’s lead architect was Moshe Safdie, who also designed Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

He shared that the consortium faced many challenges.

These include height restrictions, as the doughnut-shaped building must remain below the radar of Changi Airport’s iconic control tower. Measures were also taken to make the internal environment comfortable for both plants and humans.

Now, Jewel is home to more than 2,000 trees and palms, and over 100,000 shrubs. And all these thrive in an indoor, sunlit complex while visitors still enjoy air conditioning.

Ever wondered how many glass pieces are in the dome overhead? The answer is a whopping 9,300 pieces, at the very least.

The slabs of specially manufactured glass reportedly weigh about 300kg each. They are held together by nearly 18,000 steel beams and over 6,000 steel nodes.

The glass and steel don’t just look pretty and let the light in. This complex façade has another practical perk: noise insulation from aircraft outside.

So, it was no wonder that Jewel Changi Airport earned its first prestigious accolade soon after its opening seven years ago.

Jewel clinched the Design of the Year Award 2020 for the President’s Design Award Singapore. It continues to captivate both tourists and locals time and time again.

What’s next for Jewel Changi?

In 2025, Jewel saw total footfall of more than 81 million, alongside 73 new store openings and 70 event pop-ups.

It has also earned its place among Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks.

Beyond being just a tourist attraction, it has also brought joy, entertainment, and convenience to Singaporeans.

Jewel Changi Airport continues to refresh its dining and shopping line-up. It has welcomed tenants such as Lotteria and The Gundam Base this year.

We can only look forward to what else it has in store.

Also read: Changi Airport has 6 secret spots S’poreans don’t know about, find them while in transit

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Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.