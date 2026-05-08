1 in 3 Changi Airport passengers are layover travellers, free S’pore tours among transit experiences

All you can do as a layover traveller at Changi Airport

For most people, a layover is more of a bane than a boon. Some are even willing to endure unbearably long flights to reach their long-awaited holiday destination sooner.

Which is why it’s a surprise that many still choose Changi Airport as a connecting hub. About one-third of the airport’s 70.4 million passengers in 2026 (until March) were transit travellers.

Safe to say, a different kind of experience awaits those who transit through Singapore.

From an indulgent ‘treat yourself’ moment at a spa, to a Free Singapore Tour for those who want to make every second count, here’s what you can expect during your layover.

Transit in comfort during your next layover

Nothing feels better than freshening up after hours of travel. And transit passengers can do just that and more at Changi Airport.

Have the time and budget to start your pampering early? Natureland Premium, located at T2 Transit, provides 60-minute to 120-minute ‘Body Relief’ massages starting from S$108 (before GST).

Or are you looking for a quick but rejuvenating self-care session? They also have a 15-minute (S$38 before GST) or 30-minute (S$68 before GST) Express Head and Back Relief.

And the best thing? The spa is open 24 hours, so you can drop by even if you’ve been on a red-eye flight.

If luxe massages are not your cup of tea, Changi Airport has other pockets of serenity that are wallet-friendly.

Many travellers crave fresh air and open spaces after breathing the stale cabin air. They can ground themselves in one of the airport’s many indoor gardens, including Dreamscape at T2.

And if you ever want to pass the time by streaming your favourite shows or films, the free wifi and charging points scattered around the transit areas will definitely come in handy.

Experience Singapore even as a transit traveller

Meanwhile, those who are itching to make the most of their time in the Lion City will be glad to know that free guided tours are available for their choosing.

The Free Singapore Tour condenses the local experience into a bite-sized 2.5 hours, giving transit travellers a little taste of what they can expect the next time they have more time to spend here.

Based on your interests, pick from four exciting adventures across the country that range from the sandy beaches of Sentosa to Singapore’s bustling cityscape, including a stop at Gardens By The Bay — a must-see for any first-timer to the island.

But do take note: The tours are only available to transit and transfer passengers with a layover of 5.5 to 24 hours.

So, if you fit the bill, find out more about your favourite itinerary and book the tour of your choice via the website here.

Travellers can pre-book one tour itinerary up to fifty days before their intended tour date.

Otherwise, they can also visit the tour booths in the transit areas of Terminals 2 and 3 between 8am and 7pm to enquire about available slots.

Shop and dine in Jewel

If you have more than five hours to spare in transit, but are not in the mood to step out into the humidity, you can still visit one of the island’s iconic sights — right within the Airport itself.

The Jewel Rain Vortex, located at the heart of Forest Valley, is open daily from 10am to 10pm, with light shows every evening.

And if that isn’t enough of a draw, there’s also plenty of shopping and dining to be done at Jewel, which is directly connected to Terminals 1, 2, and 3 via link bridges.

While airports can be a little overstimulating and, for some, boring, transit travellers at Changi Airport can rest easy.

With all the options available, your next layover won’t have to be such a chore.

Also read: Changi Airport has 6 secret spots S’poreans don’t know about, find them while in transit

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Featured image adapted from Changi Airport Group and Sergio Sala on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.