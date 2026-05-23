S’pore man shaken after stranger takes photos of son in mall toilet, teaches parents how to protect kids

‘I couldn’t stay silent’: Man teaches parents how to protect their kids from voyeurism

When Michael Huang’s young son came out of the public restroom crying, his stomach dropped.

The nine-year-old boy was using one of the cubicles at Jurong Point’s second-floor toilet when he saw a phone appear from under the partition.

“There was a mix of shock, anger, and an immediate instinct to protect my child,” said Mr Huang, who believed that a stranger had taken photos or videos of his son.

During the ordeal, it also dawned on him that people in Singapore, be it kids or adults, might be taking the country’s safety for granted.

“Our children don’t naturally recognise suspicious behaviour,” said the 44-year-old maritime consultant to MS News.

“That is why I knew I couldn’t stay silent.”

Father of victim builds checklists and guides for community

Mr Huang first shared his account of the incident in an Instagram video last Sunday (17 May).

Since then, the video has gone viral, with more than 17,000 shares and 1,000 reposts.

“My entire goal in speaking up is to build public vigilance,” he said.

Since the incident, Mr Huang has used his online platform (@ehbrudder on Instagram) to educate parents on the dangers of voyeurism.

In one guide, he highlights safety habits such as scanning for danger and noticing details about the suspect’s clothing or appearance.

He also urged parents not to let their guard down and to talk to their children about personal safety as soon as possible.

In another video, Mr Huang shared some takeaways from a difficult conversation with his kids.

He taught them that they do not need to stay polite if something feels uncomfortable.

“They can walk away immediately and tell us, even if they’re not fully sure something is wrong,” he said.

Other pointers include developing situational awareness and knowing that they can talk to him about anything.

Though what happened to his son was heartbreaking, Mr Huang is determined to use it as a learning lesson — even if it means making content that he isn’t used to.

“Silence isn’t a safety strategy,” he told MS News.

“If sharing our story forces even one parent to have a serious conversation with their kid about public facility safety, then breaking my usual routine to make these videos is entirely worth it.”

Police searching for suspect

Mr Huang has since made a police report regarding his son’s case.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that on 17 May at about 3.25pm, they were alerted to a case of voyeurism at 1 Jurong West Central, the address of Jurong Point.

The police are now searching for the suspect, who had left the scene before officers arrived.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man accused of taking upskirt photos detained at Dhoby Ghaut MRT with help from commuters

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Featured image adapted from Retail News Asia and Prospec Surfaces.