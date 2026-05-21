54% of poll respondents think Gan Kim Yong is performing below expectations amid economic uncertainty

MS Polls: How has Gan Kim Yong been performing as a DPM and minister?

A recent online poll has revealed that more than half of respondents are not satisfied with the performance of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong.

At a glance, the ongoing economic concerns appeared to have affected sentiments.

According to an Answers.sg survey, which garnered 2,126 votes, 53.8% said that the DPM is performing “below expectations”.

Meanwhile, 20.2% felt he is “meeting expectations” and 26% believed he is “exceeding expectations”.

Singaporeans worried about job security

The public sentiment comes at a time when Singapore is navigating an uncertain landscape marked by inflationary measures, cost of living concerns, and shifting job market dynamics.

Mr Gan, who also serves as the Minister for Trade and Industry, is closely associated with Singapore’s economic strategy.

“I feel Mr Gan hasn’t been able to make much headway with the United States (US) on tariff issues. There also have not been any major achievements under his tenure so far,” said Perry Chen (not his real name), 74, a retiree.

In his speech at the Committee of Supply Debate in March, DPM Gan highlighted that while Singapore’s economy grew by 5% in 2025, “sustaining growth and creating good jobs will become more challenging”.

He also cautioned that cautioned that economic growth may no longer guarantee jobs due to automation and artificial intelligence.

Such statements have not instilled confidence among Singaporeans, particularly those concerned about job security and wage growth.

Recently, Singapore staff of Gardenia, Meta, H&M, and Standard Chartered were affected in a series of layoffs.

The retrenchment exercises across varying industries ranging from retail to banking has left many questioning the stability of their employment here.

Economic anxieties may skew perceptions

Apart from what’s happening in Singapore, the global economic climate remains volatile with the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainties, and the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to weigh on open economies such as Singapore.

These concerns may also have influenced how respondents rated Mr Gan’s performance in the poll.

“I think people have very high expectations of him given his expanded role as DPM, but overall Mr Gan has been steady and competent,” said 25-year-old Jeremy Tan (not his real name).

Political leaders have repeatedly emphasised the importance of experienced leadership in navigating such challenges.

During the 2025 General Election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted Mr Gan’s role in key initiatives, including COVID-19 and economic resilience task forces.

A proven track record

DPM Gan’s track record includes leading major national efforts and securing electoral victory in the 2025 General Election.

During that election, the People’s Action Party team led by Mr Gan won Punggol GRC with 55.17% of the vote, defeating the Workers’ Party in a closely-watched contest.

The result demonstrated continued electoral support for Mr Gan, and his ability to lead a team effectively in a new constituency against strong opposition.

The Answers.sg poll indicated that a significant percentage of respondents (46.2%) still viewed his performance positively, i.e. at least meeting expectations, if not exceeding them.

Mr Gan also demonstrated his ability to connect with citizens during the election, as shown by his parody of the “look left, look right” song by People’s Power Party candidate Samuel Lee.

Mr Tan, a student, told MS News: “His experience shows in how he handles complex portfolios, even if it is not always very visible to the public.”

“I do feel there is always room for improvement, but for now I think he is doing alright,” he added.

Looking ahead

Apart from offering a snapshot of public sentiment, the findings of the online poll highlight the challenges political leaders face in maintaining confidence during uncertain times.

Economic issues tend to weigh heavily on public perception, and leaders directly associated with economic policy often bear the brunt of dissatisfaction when conditions are tough.

“I think DPM Gan has been steady and pragmatic in his approach, especially when it comes to navigating complex economic challenges,” said 47-year-old Cindy Lim (not her real name).

“While not every policy impact is immediately felt on the ground, I feel he brings a calm, experienced hand to decision-making, which is important in today’s uncertain global environment,” added Ms Lim, who works in the corporate sector.

With economic uncertainty likely to persist in the near term, public opinion on Mr Gan’s performance may continue to evolve.

Much will depend on how effectively policies address bread-and-butter concerns such as job security, wage growth, and the cost of living.

For now, while Mr Gan retains a base of support, a majority of respondents remain unconvinced, underscoring the delicate balance policymakers must strike in steering Singapore through challenging times.

Also read: Almost 77% of people polled think that Pritam Singh is meeting expectations as an MP

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Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Facebook and by MS News..