9-year-old child allegedly becomes victim of voyeurism at Jurong Point toilet, father urges parents to stay vigilant

Father warns other parents after his child allegedly became voyeurism victim at mall

A father has urged Singaporean parents to remain vigilant after his nine-year-old child allegedly became the victim of voyeurism in a public toilet at Jurong Point.

Incident allegedly occurred in second-floor toilet

In an Instagram post on 17 May, the Original Poster (OP) said the incident occurred in a toilet on the mall’s second floor, facing Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

According to the father, his child had entered the third cubicle alone when a stranger in the adjacent cubicle allegedly “stuck a phone under the partition”.

The stranger then appeared to take photos or videos for a few seconds before pulling the phone back.

The child then reportedly returned to him in tears, informing him about what had happened.

“We always talk about how safe Singapore is. We let our kids go to the public restroom alone because we trust this country,” the OP said.

He added that he felt “completely helpless” and guilty after the incident, having taken Singapore’s “safety for granted”.

Urges parents to be vigilant

The OP also shared that a police report has since been made.

He also thanked the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their “swift attention” and for treating his child warmly and kindly during the investigation.

In the caption, he also questioned whether Singaporeans had become too complacent about safety in public spaces.

Urging parents to educate their children on how to react in similar situations, the OP advised young ones to stay alert when using public toilets.

“We have to teach our children that when they go to a public toilet, look up, look down the moment they sit,” he said.

“If they see a phone recording or taking photos of them, they need to shout immediately to grab attention and run out to find you.”

He then ended the video by saying, “Let’s protect our kids, because clearly we should never take Singapore safety for granted.”

Netizens thank OP for timely reminder

The post drew supportive responses online. Some netizens thanked the father for “speaking up” and sharing his experience.

A commenter also felt that this was a “good reminder” to look out for her special needs son.

Another netizen said that “safety starts from awareness” and that sharing the incindent was a helpful reminder.

Mall operator looking into matter

In response to MS News’ queries, Link Asset Management, which operates Jurong Point, said it takes the safety, privacy, and well-being of shoppers and tenants seriously.

“We are currently looking into the matter and assisting the relevant authorities with their investigations,” a spokesperson from Link Asset Management said.

As investigations are ongoing, they are unable to comment further at this time. They also thanked the public for their understanding.

MS News has reached out to the OP and SPF for more information and comment.

Also read: Man films teenager pleasuring himself in Causeway Point toilet, claimed he was gathering evidence

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Featured image adapted from @ehbrudder on Instagram and Prospec Surfaces. Right image for illustration purposes only.