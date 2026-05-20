5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Okinawa, residents warned of strong quakes over next few days

5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Okinawa Main Island

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Okinawa Main Island on Wednesday (20 May) at around 11.46am, with the strongest shaking recorded in Yoron Town, Kagoshima Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at a depth of about 50 kilometres, with its epicentre off the coast of Yoron Island.

The agency said there was no tsunami threat.

Shaking reached upper 5 on Japan’s shindo scale in Yoron Town

Yoron Town recorded an upper 5 on Japan’s shindo seismic intensity scale, which ranges from 0 to 7.

Unlike magnitude, which measures the energy released at the source of an earthquake, the shindo scale reflects how strongly the shaking is felt in a specific area.

The tremors were also felt across nearby areas.

China Town recorded a lower 5, while Amagi and Wadomari registered intensity 4.

Amami Oshima and the main island of Okinawa experienced milder shaking at shindo 3.

Despite the strong tremors, police in Yoron said there were no reports of damage from the quake.

Residents advised to stay alert for the next week

For context, a seismic intensity of 5 can make it difficult for people to walk without holding onto something, and may cause unsecured furniture to fall.

According to reports, this is the first strong-5 quake in Kagoshima since July 2025, when a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the Tokara Islands.

Following the quake, JMA advised residents in strongly shaken areas to remain alert for earthquakes with a maximum intensity of around upper 5 for about a week.

The agency said particular caution is needed over the next two to three days, as past cases show strong earthquakes often occur during this period.

JMA added that earthquakes of a similar scale occur after major earthquakes in around 10% to 20% of cases.

Risk of falling rocks and landslides has increased

Beyond the possibility of further tremors, JMA also warned of added risks in areas that experienced strong shaking.

As earthquakes can loosen soil and rock on slopes, the agency said residents should watch out for falling rocks, cliff collapses, and landslides, especially if rain follows.

Residents have been advised to monitor official updates and remain cautious, especially in areas affected by the strongest tremors.

Also read: Tsunami warning issued in Japan after 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russian coast



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