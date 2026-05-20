Delivery rider in Thailand injured after getting hit by moving train while urinating beside tracks

Delivery rider hit by moving train while urinating beside tracks

A delivery rider in his 50s was struck by a moving train after climbing a barrier to urinate near railway tracks on Kampaeng Phet Road, Bangkok, on Tuesday (19 May).

Rider failed to hear warning horn

The incident occurred between Makkasan Station and Khlong Tan Station, near the site of a previous train-bus collision on 16 May.

Thai PBS reported that the rider parked his motorcycle by the roadside and entered the railway area at around 10.40am.

A witness, Mr Sunan, said the train sounded its horn from about 50 metres away, but the man did not respond.

He was wearing a helmet with earbuds, which authorities believe blocked the sound of the warning horn.

Man sustained severe head injuries

Bystanders rushed to help the man, who was then transported to Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital with severe head injuries.

The train driver stopped and later gave a statement at Makkasan Metropolitan Police Station.

Accident led to 22-minute train delay

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) stated that the train sounded its horn but was unable to stop in time.

It added that it was not the train’s fault, as the man had trespassed onto the railway land.

The incident resulted in the train being delayed for 22 minutes.

Authorities advised people against entering or crossing railway tracks

The SRT issued a safety warning advising the public to stay clear of railway lines that are secured by fences or barriers, reminding them that entering these restricted areas is highly dangerous.

This measure is to prevent serious accidents and ensure the smooth, uninterrupted commute of trains.

Also read: At least 8 people dead after train crashes into bus & motorcycle in Bangkok

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Featured image adapted from Daily News on Facebook and Putthipong Fiveone on Facebook.