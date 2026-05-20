Man in S’pore argues with mum for throwing his vape pod, bites police officer

Man confronts mother and bites police officer after vape pod thrown away

A 28-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail after biting a police officer and arguing with his mother over a discarded vape pod.

Man unhappy after mother threw away his vape pod

Shin Min Daily News reports that the incident occurred at 7.35pm on 31 July 2025 at the mother’s residence. The man became enraged after his mother threw away the vape cartridge, which he had been using.

Before the confrontation, at around 6.50pm, the man had consumed the vape pod containing synthetic cannabinoids.

His mother had threatened to lock him out if he left the room to search the trash, but he ignored her instructions.

Unable to retrieve the vape, the man returned to his room and found the door locked.

Smashed door open with chair, mother called police

Furious, he smashed the wooden door of the flat with a folding chair, leaving it heavily dented and scratched.

When the chair failed to break the door, he climbed the building’s exterior to enter the flat through a window.

His mother fled to the stairs and called the police, fearing for her safety.

After breaking in, the man grabbed his phone and wallet and left the scene.

Bit officer during arrest

Officers arrived and caught up with him at around 8.36pm near Radin Mas Community Club.

While being detained, the man shouted profanities and resisted arrest, even daring the officers to shoot him.

During the struggle inside the patrol car, he lunged at an officer and bit him on the thigh.

Offender pleaded guilty to three charges

The court revealed that the mother had previously secured a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against her son on 23 Jan 2025, to protect herself from domestic violence.

The offender pleaded guilty to three charges, including using criminal force against a public servant, violating the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), and breaching the Women’s Charter.

Two other charges were considered during sentencing.

Also read: 18-year-old charged with trafficking Kpods in S’pore after 108 found in his residence



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Firnthirith on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.