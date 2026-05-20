Single S’porean who just turned 35 asks fellow singles about their chances of securing BTO

Single Singaporean asks fellow singles how many tries it took for them to get a BTO

A 35-year-old Singaporean has taken to Reddit to ask fellow singles how many attempts it took them to successfully secure a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat, highlighting the challenges faced under the singles scheme.

Single Singaporean considering BTO

Posting on r/askSingapore on 18 May, the Redditor said they were considering applying for a flat under the singles scheme after recently becoming eligible.

The Original Poster (OP) explained that they are currently living with their 71-year-old mother, but would like to eventually have a place of their own.

However, they admitted feeling discouraged after hearing “bad stories” from friends and acquaintances who had allegedly spent years applying unsuccessfully.

The OP also raised concerns about the HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter, which is only valid for nine months.

Beyond the uncertainty, the OP worried about future complications involving their ageing mother.

“I don’t want to be stuck in a situation where I’m waiting for a flat or MOP and have to deal with two HDBs should anything happen to my mum,” the OP said.

Netizens say allocation for seniors affecting chances

The post quickly attracted responses from netizens, with several users giving their take on the singles route for BTOs.

A netizen shared that it was probably “allocation quota for seniors” eating into the supply of BTOs for singles.

Another agreed, noting that many two-room flats are reserved for elderly applicants, leaving chances extremely slim for singles.

One commenter suggested buying a resale flat first, then applying for a BTO later when the OP turns 40.

Another single user shared that they had lost count of their applications and were preparing for a fifth or sixth attempt in June.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: National Day Rally: Singles to also get BTO priority access to live with or near parents

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Featured image adapted from Housing & Development Board on Facebook.