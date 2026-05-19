Lost cat found at Gardens By The Bay after over 1 week, owners thank those who helped

Lost cat found at Gardens By The Bay, sent to vet & groomer

After going missing at Gardens by the Bay for more than one week, a lost ginger cat has finally been found.

Bravo’s owners updated in a Telegram chat group created to search for him that he was immediately sent to the vet and groomer after being caught.

Video posted of lost cat being caught

The seemingly hopeless search came to an end when Bravo’s owner Shermaine Tan shared footage of him on Instagram.

The clip, which was recorded shortly after midnight on Tuesday (19 May), showed the cat apparently following a food trail into a cage which slammed shut and caught him, to the delight of the person recording it.

In the caption, his owners said Bravo was tired and “probably wondering why he went on this ‘adventure’ in the first place”.

Later, a photo of Bravo in a cage, on his way back home, was shared over Telegram.

When he finally reached home, he was fed a snack, which he gobbled up nosily.

Cat brought to vet & groomer

Later on Tuesday, Ms Tan shared that they had brought Bravo to the vet, who found “nothing major to worry about”.

Besides some cuts on his paws, there was also a small cut around his left eye that needed to be monitored, she said.

Thus, they will bring him back to the vet in two week for blood work.

After the vet, they brought him to his regular groomer as he was “really dirty with some matted fur”

The groomers said he “kept falling asleep” during the grooming.

Owners thank those who helped

His grateful owners thanked those who helped search for Bravo and supported the search with prayers, reposts, sightings and just encouraging them not to give up.

They were also thankful to their trapper Felicia and those who recommended her, describing her as “truly the best in town”.

Above all, they were relieved that he was home and promised to share how they found him later.

Cat went missing at Gardens By The Bay on 10 May

Bravo, a three-year-old male rescue cat, went missing at Gardens By The Bay on 10 May after being spooked by something after leaving his pet carrier.

During the escape, his collar with an AirTag fell off, rendering Ms Tan unable to track him.

After she made a tearful plea online, volunteers searched the area late into the night and into the early hours of the morning, but could not find him for days.

This caused his owners to be understandably anxious, as he had last eaten on the morning of 10 May and suffers from asthma.

Responding to queries from MS News, Gardens By The Bay said its security staff helped with the search and it was heartened by the many “public-spirited visitors” who had stepped forward to help locate Bravo.

MS News has reached out to Bravo’s owners for more details.

Also read: Cat goes missing at Gardens by the Bay, search ongoing day & night for past week

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Featured image adapted from @hellobravothecat on Instagram and Bravo Search Party 2026 on Telegram.