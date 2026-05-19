Man in M’sia kicks out tenants over alleged fake payment receipt, later links them to serial scams

Man in Malaysia kicks out tenants who allegedly used fake payment receipt

A man who was helping a landlord rent out a room in Melaka, Malaysia recently shared that he had kicked out a couple who allegedly sent him a fake bank receipt as proof of payment.

After the incident, he later saw a report on social media about a couple allegedly using a similar tactic to scam businesses in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

Couple agreed to pay RM1,000 in rent and deposit

The man, surnamed Zhang, told Sin Chew Daily that he received a WhatsApp message from a woman who was interested in renting the room.

After they arranged a viewing, the woman showed up with her boyfriend.

“After I told them the rental conditions, they said there was no issue and decided to rent it,” he recalled.

Mr Zhang said he had asked the pair to pay one month’s rent and a deposit, totalling RM1,000 (around S$320).

As they appeared to have no issues with the terms, they moved in the next day.

Man allegedly sends fake payment receipt

However, Mr Zhang said he started feeling uneasy when the couple moved in the next day.

While chatting with him, the man claimed that his father ran a used-car business.

During the conversation, he suddenly said he had forgotten to bring his wallet and identity documents, before asking Mr Zhang to lend him RM100 (around S$32).

The request raised red flags for Mr Zhang.

His suspicions grew when the man later sent him a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt, claiming that he had paid the RM1,000 rent and deposit.

As the receipt was only a screenshot, Mr Zhang became suspicious and asked a friend to help verify the transaction.

They later found that there was no record of the money being transferred.

Couple told to pay, move out, or face police action

When Mr Zhang confronted the man, the latter allegedly turned the tables on him and asked whether he had any proof.

Mr Zhang said the man also behaved aggressively.

He then gave the tenants three options: pay in cash, move out immediately, or have the matter handled by the police.

The couple eventually chose to move out the following afternoon, after staying in the room for three days.

Man later recognises tenant in report about alleged scams

After the incident, Mr Zhang came across a Facebook post about a couple who had allegedly carried out several scams in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the couple allegedly used Interbank GIRO (IBG) transfers as a cover when buying high-value items.

They would allegedly claim that they had to return to their car to retrieve their identity cards as proof for the transaction, before driving away.

Mr Zhang said he was shocked when he saw the report, as the man in the news photo appeared to be the same tenant.

He recognised him from the tattoo on his right arm.

The alleged scam came to light after a florist in Port Dickson shared that two people had allegedly taken a cash bouquet worth RM700 (S$225) after showing a fake payment record.

Port Dickson deputy police chief Assistant Superintendent Mohd Ruslan Bin Mat Kib confirmed that police had received a report on the case.

Preliminary investigations found that the licence plate on a Proton Saga allegedly used by the suspects belonged to a motorcycle.

Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

At least 10 businesses believed to have been affected

Following the florist’s account, more alleged victims reportedly came forward.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the affected businesses included florists, massage parlours, and watch shops, with at least 10 businesses believed to have been targeted.

Mr Zhang said he has since lodged a police report over his own encounter.

He also hoped to remind business owners and members of the public to stay alert and avoid falling victim to similar scams.

Also read: Tourist couple in Thailand allegedly used fake payment slip to dine & dash

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Featured image adapted from Gaya Floral Trading on Facebook.