TikToker shocked after being charged S$213 at KLIA carpark, claims promo pricing changed ‘silently’

TikToker claims she was charged more than promotional parking rates at KLIA’s LTCP

On Thursday (15 May), a TikToker posted a video urging people not to park at the Long Term Car Park (LTCP) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), saying they had “sneakily updated their pricing”.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Pudds, said she had parked her vehicle there for 12 days, expecting to pay a total of about RM213 (S$69), but was surprised to be charged RM384 (S$124) when she returned.

Later, Malaysia Airports replied to her post explaining that the promo she had referred to had ended on 24 Feb.

However, Pudds maintained that the increase was not properly announced, and claimed that Malaysia Airports had deleted their post in March, which still advertised the lower fees at the LTCP.

TikToker expected to pay RM213, charged RM384 instead

Pudds said she parked her vehicle at the LTCP for 12 days starting 4 May and had expected to pay RM213, after referring to a post Malaysia Airports was “promoting so heavily” in March.

However, upon her return, she was shocked to be charged RM384.

She then discovered the parking rates had increased starting from 1 May.

Pudds claimed the updated rates were not announced on social media, which led to confusion among travellers.

Pudds said she was forced to pay the RM384 parking fee, as she would not be able to exit the carpark otherwise.

“As a government-linked organisation, KLIA, Malaysia Airports, you cannot do this,” she said, referring to them updating their prices “silently” on their website.

“You promote already the promo price, you promote again lah, your new price,” she stressed, adding, “This is not acceptable. It’s not fair to the rakyat.”

Malaysia Airports says promotional rate ended on 24 Feb

On 16 May, Malaysia Airports replied to Pudd’s video apologising for the confusion regarding the LTCP rates.

It said the lower rates, which Pudds had previously referenced, were “part of a promotional campaign which ended on 24 February 2026”.

“The current standard parking rate remains the same as the pre-promotion rate,” they added.

However, it acknowledged that it could have communicated the new car park pricing better.

Malaysia Airports also advised travellers to pre-book their short-term or long-term parking online to get lower rates.

“Pre-booked parking rates are lower than the standard published drive-in rates, with earlier bookings and longer stays offering better value for passengers,” it said, adding that the current parking rates can be found on their website.

Company allegedly deletes Facebook post about promotional rates

The following day, Pudds posted another video responding to Malaysia Airports.

She pointed out that, despite the promo ending on 24 Feb, the company still posted on Facebook promoting it on 4 March.

However, when she revisited the company’s Facebook page, she claimed the promotional post was no longer there.

Fortunately, she said she had taken screenshots of the post before it was allegedly deleted.

Pudds questioned why the company had to delete the post, adding that if Malaysia Airports had nothing to hide, they should have posted about the new prices on 1 May and boosted the post to let everybody know.

“Or are you scared that people will be upset at such a steep price hike that you decided to hush hush and sweep it under the rug, because that is worse and backfired on you,” she said.

Pudds also expressed concern that older travellers who are less familiar with checking official websites could be misled by outdated pricing shown on Google searches.

TikToker says company should be held accountable

After the initial video went viral, Malaysia Airports posted the updated parking rates for both short-term and long-term parking on social media.

However, Pudds pointed out that the price lists contain a footnote, saying the carparks are imposing a 10% surcharge on weekends and holidays.

“You don’t realise that that is targeted to us, the working class that works so hard for one year, and finally we want to bring our family, go on vacation, we get taxed like crazy for it,” she said.

Pudds said the issue regarding the car park rates can have three outcomes.

The good ending would be if she makes a report to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and gets a refund.

However, a better ending would be if everyone who parked between 1 and 17 May all receive refunds from KPDN or Malaysia Airports.

She said the situation could also have a bad outcome, where no one gets any refund, and all her efforts get swept under the rug.

“But whatever ending it is, I’m just glad that I was able to raise enough awareness about this ridiculous price hike and deter people from ever going to park at the amazing LTCP that charges hourly rate and suka hati change price,” she said.

Pudds stressed that because money is hard to earn, Malaysia Airports must be held accountable.

“If not, other unethical companies are going to follow suit, be super sneaky about their pricing, and at the end of the day, it is us, the rakyat, that is going to suffer,” she said.

MS News has reached out to Malaysia Airports for a statement.

Also read: Man in M’sia nearly charged S$460 in parking fees instead of S$1.60 due to system glitch

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Featured image adapted from @deadpudds on TikTok.