Speeding PMD user trips & falls on empty pavement in Punggol, netizens amused

Motorcyclist captures footage of speeding PMD user tripping and falling on empty pavement

A TikTok video has gone viral after capturing a speeding Personal Mobility Device (PMD) user tripping and falling on an otherwise empty pavement in Punggol.

PMD user sped across road before falling

In a clip posted by @nixonteo on 13 May, a PMD user could be seen speeding across the road in front of the Original Poster (OP) as he exits a carpark.

In the video, the PMD rider failed to slow down as he sped across, causing a turning car to honk at him.

Moments later, the same PMD user could be seen cruising along on a pavement to the left of the OP.

Suddenly, the PMD appeared to wobble, causing the user to lose his balance and fall onto the grass patch nearby.

No other persons or obstacles were visible in the footage, making the fall seem entirely self-inflicted.

The camera then briefly panned back to the OP, who appeared amused by the unexpected incident.

“It’s important to watch where you’re going,” the caption read.

Netizens tickled by falling PMD user

The comments section quickly filled with reactions from netizens who were also amused by the PMD user seemingly falling down for no reason.

One commenter questioned how the rider managed to fall on an empty pavement, prompting another to joke that he had tripped over “the small pebble of justice”.

Another TikTok user quipped that the rider only reacted to the car horn belatedly.

Some also pointed out how coincidental it was that the OP managed to capture both the rider speeding and the subsequent fall in the same clip.

Another netizen joked that the PMD user fell because the pavement disagreed with the illegal e-scooter.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: PMD & PAB riders speed through heavy traffic in Ang Mo Kio, criticised for recklessness

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Featured image adapted from @nixonteo on TikTok.