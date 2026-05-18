S’pore family upset after paying over S$500 for Les Misérables seats with partially blocked screen view

Family of four frustrated by Les Misérables experience due to partially blocked projector view

A customer has vented their frustration on social media after paying more than S$500 for tickets to Les Misérables, only to end up with a partially blocked view of the projector screen during the performance.

Family says projector screen was partially blocked

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 2 May, the Original Poster (OP) described their experience as “very frustrating”.

According to the post, the family had bought four tickets priced at S$138 each. The seats were located in the back row of the Grand Circle (second level) at the theatre.

While they were initially “excited for the performance”, the OP said their experience was affected by an obstructed view of the projector screen.

“We could only see the bottom half of the screen; the top half was completely obscured due to the height of where we were seated,” the OP said.

According to the OP, the projector screen was important for viewing finer details during the musical, including the actors’ facial expressions.

“Missing that meant missing the heart of the show,” the post stated.

A photo shared by the OP showed lighting rigs and parts of the stage setup obstructing a significant portion of the screen.

Family claims there was no warning during booking

The OP also criticised what they described as a “lack of transparency” during the booking process.

They claimed there was no indication on the ticketing platform that the seats had a restricted view.

“Had this been disclosed, I would never have chosen these seats for my family,” the OP said.

They added that they felt “completely let down” and even “scammed” by the alleged lack of disclosure.

The OP said they hoped both SISTIC and the venue management would take the feedback seriously, adding that “paying full price for a half-view is unacceptable”.

Netizens divided over who is responsible

The incident has since sparked a discussion online, with some netizens saying the incident was not SISTIC’s fault.

One commenter pointed out that SISTIC does not “decide the ticketing content for the event”.

Another Facebook user claimed they had experienced the same issue during the show.

Some, however, felt the projector screen was secondary to the stage performance itself, with one commenter saying patrons “pay to see the stage, not the projector screen”.

MS News has reached out to the OP and SISTIC for more information and comment.

Also read: ‘Not a place for performing’: Henry Lau criticises concert venue during Singland Festival in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.