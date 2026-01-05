‘Not a place for performing’: Henry Lau criticises concert venue during Singland Festival in S’pore

Henry Lau hopes no other singers will perform at the concert venue he played in Singapore

Canadian singer-songwriter and former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau recently voiced criticism of a concert venue during his performance at the Singland Festival in Singapore.

A TikTok video posted on 4 Jan by @ernestfung73 captured a visibly frustrated moment during Lau’s set at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level B2.

The singer was making his first solo appearance in Singapore at the indoor New Year celebration event on 3 Jan.

@ernestfung73 😔I’m extremely disappointed with this venue, and I won’t be returning for any future concerts held here.😭😭😭 very sad. Listen to what HENRY LAU said “This is not a place for performing” I totally agree👍 I made an effort to get to the front roll and I don’t enjoy at all. very very very sad. NOT HENRY FAULT . he’s very nice and trying to please everyone by running around the stage so fans get to see him. 👍 THANK U 🙏🙏🙏 #foryou #foryourpage #刘宪华 #henrylau #fyp ♬ original sound – Fung Ernest – Fung Ernest

In the clip, he was heard telling the crowd:

I thank you all so much. I apologise for this… situation. I hope that after today, no other singer, no other performer, will perform in this place again.

Speaking up for the sake of future performers

Lau went on to clarify that he appreciated both his fans and Marina Bay Sands, emphasising that the issues were not the fault of the audience or venue management.

However, he said the space was simply “not a place for performing”.

He also pointed out that there were areas on stage where he was unable to see the audience, adding that he was speaking up in consideration of future performers as “it’s actually very hard to do this”.

The original poster (OP), who had paid for a front-row seat, said he was “extremely disappointed with this venue” and would not return for future shows held there.

He added that his criticism was directed at the venue rather than Lau, whom he described as “very nice” and “trying to please everyone”.

Other concert attendees also criticise venue

Social media posts from other attendees echoed the OP’s frustrations, with several concert-goers raising concerns about the venue layout and crowd management.

One Instagram post described the event as having the “worst concert management ever”, claiming that the setup significantly affected the viewing experience for fans near the stage.

Despite the criticisms, other social media users praised Lau’s stage presence and his efforts to engage the crowd throughout his set.

Several clips showed him performing energetically and interacting with fans.

Netizens express sympathy for singer

Some netizens expressed sympathy for Lau, with one commenting that “everything about the organisation of the event was lacking”.

Another commenter praised the singer for speaking up about the venue during his performance.

A Reddit user agreed, sharing that they experienced similar issues at the same venue the previous day.

Another netizen also commented that the Marina Bay Sands convention halls are not suitable for hosting concerts.

However, not all Reddit users agreed with the criticism of the venue.

One commenter argued that responsibility should lie with Lau’s team instead, saying his manager should be blamed for agreeing to the venue and stage design in the first place.

Another user dismissed the complaints, saying they had attended an Air Supply concert at the same venue — albeit on a different level — and found it to be “okay”.

Others questioned the criticism, noting that Japanese music duo Yoasobi had previously performed at the same venue without any similar issues being raised.

MS News has reached out to Singland Festival for comment.

Also read: Blackpink concert-goer slams attendees who stood on chairs at National Stadium & blocked view of others

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ernestfung73 on TikTok & @minusculenaj on Instagram.