Blackpink concert-goer slams attendees who stood on chairs at National Stadium & blocked view of others

Blackpink concert-goer furious after some attendees stood on seats and obstructed view

A Blackpink fan who attended the girl group’s recent concert at the National Stadium has taken to TikTok to vent her frustration after several concert-goers stood on their chairs for stretches of the show, completely blocking the view of those behind them.

In a TikTok video uploaded on 29 Nov, several attendees can be seen balanced on top of their seats, phones raised as they filmed the members on stage.

The original poster (OP), seated a few rows behind, said she hadn’t planned to rant online, but was “extremely upset” by the behaviour.

@mana.jesslyn I really dw to escalate on social media but I was so fking pissed.. like do ppl really not have concert etiquettes, literally blocking my damn fking view every single time bruh… like bro you bought vip seats, and you standing on the chair? It’s honestly embarrassing. ♬ JUMP – BLACKPINK

She questioned why some fans lacked basic concert etiquette, blocking the view of others for parts of the show.

She also expressed confusion over why these attendees bought pricier VIP seats only to stand on the chairs.

“It’s honestly embarrassing,” she wrote in her post caption. Netizens understand frustration Many commenters sympathised with the OP, noting that similar behaviour has been happening at concerts more frequently. One netizen remarked that “every concert” seems to have fans who pull such stunts.

Another labelled the behaviour “inconsiderate” and unfair to others who also paid for their seats.

Others shared their own experiences, with one saying they encountered the same issue during the Stray Kids show at the same venue.

Some questioned where security was, and the OP replied that a staff member eventually stepped in and asked the chair-standing fan to get down.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Standing on chairs against venue rules

According to the conditions of entry for events at the National Stadium, all attendees are to maintain safe, prudent, and respectful behaviour at all times.

In response to MS News queries, The Kallang group said they appreciate the enthusiasm patrons bring to every event, as the energy makes every live event special and unforgettable.

“Standing on chairs, however, poses a safety risk, and for this reason, our venue team intervened and advised the patrons to remain seated,” The Kallang Group spokesperson added.

They also took the opportunity to request that all patrons cooperate with their team and comply with safety guidelines, noting that patron safety remains their top priority.

