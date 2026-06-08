Tan Kin Lian & Ravi Philemon back Pritam Singh as person of integrity ahead of WP conference

Tan Kin Lian praises Pritam Singh’s leadership ahead of WP conference, Ravi Philemon backs him as man of integrity

As the Workers’ Party (WP) conference, where Pritam Singh’s position will be decided, draws closer, Tan Kin Lian and Ravi Philemon both publicly backed him as a person of integrity.

Mr Philemon even shared a story where Mr Singh rejected funds due to already having reached his target.

Tan Kin Lian praises Pritam Singh as good leader and man of integrity

On 28 June, the WP chief will either step down or be the subject of a vote to decide if he will stay in his position or not.

People’s Power Party (PPP) leader Goh Meng Seng weighed in on the matter on 6 June, condemning Mr Singh as a “convicted liar”.

Mr Goh indicated that the WP could gain the confidence of middle-ground voters by choosing to remove Mr Singh.

On 8 June, Tan Kin Lian took to Facebook to give his opinion on the man at the centre of the discussion.

“I know Pritam to be a person of integrity and he has provided good leadership to the party, in spite of the challenges that he has to face regularly,” the former Presidential Candidate said.

Additionally, he opined that Mr Singh had been “unfairly treated” over the matter of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP).

Mr Tan clarified that he did not wish to interfere with the WP’s meeting, but wished Mr Singh “all the best”.

Ravi Philemon shares story about Pritam Singh refusing money due to having hit target

On 7 June, the leader of the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU), Ravi Philemon, also made a post about Mr Singh.

In it, Mr Philemon explained that he had known Mr Singh “since around 2009 to 2010”.

But over the years, I have come to know him as a man of integrity.

In 2018, the WP opened a joint bank account to raise public funds for lawsuits filed against them by two Town Councils.

Mr Philemon shared that he and several friends raised some money and met Mr Singh over lunch at Peninsula Plaza. Afterwards, Mr Philemon handed him an envelope with a cheque, only for Mr Singh to refuse it.

“He told me that the Party had set a fundraising target and that they had already reached that target.”

Pritam Singh and WP both wished all the best

Since the amount needed had already been raised, Mr Singh did not want to accept any further donations.

“The easy thing would have been to take the cheque. Nobody would have known. Nobody would have questioned it,” Mr Philemon said, noting that it was freely offered.

To him, the fact that Mr Singh chose to do what was right instead of what was permissible spoke to the integrity of his character.

The RDU chief thus wished both Mr Singh and the WP all the best in the days ahead.

Also read: Goh Meng Seng says WP should vote against ‘convicted liar Pritam Singh’ to gain confidence of S’poreans

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Featured image adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook, The Workers’ Party on Facebook, and Ravi Philemon on Facebook.