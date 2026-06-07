Goh Meng Seng says WP should vote against ‘convicted liar Pritam Singh’ to gain confidence of S’poreans

Goh Meng Seng urges WP cadres to vote against Pritam Singh, gets flamed by netizens

Goh Meng Seng recently advocated for the Workers’ Party (WP) to vote against the current party leader, Pritam Singh, in the upcoming 28 June conference.

Mr Goh condemned Mr Singh as a “convicted liar” and heavily implied that removing him would gain the confidence of voters.

Goh Meng Seng condemns Pritam Singh as ‘convicted liar’

Earlier this month, the WP announced a special cadres conference on 28 June to discuss Mr Singh’s position.

If Mr Singh does not step down from his position as party chief, the WP cadres will hold a secret vote to decide on whether he stays or is removed.

People’s Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng weighed in on the matter in a Facebook post on 6 June.

Mr Goh and Mr Singh have a history, mostly stemming from the WP’s decision not to contest in Marine Parade GRC during the 2025 General Election (GE2025).

At a rally on 24 April 2025, Mr Goh infamously told the audience not to ask him questions about Mr Singh on account that he isn’t gay.

In his recent Facebook post, Mr Goh scathingly castigated Mr Singh for “integrity deficits”.

On top of condemning Mr Singh as a “convicted liar”, Mr Goh went on to claim that “this label will stick with him forever”.

Middle-ground voters purportedly to be swayed by WP decision

He dismissed the claims that Mr Singh was victimised because he was the Leader of the Opposition as a “lame excuse”, noting that the WP’s own disciplinary panel found that Mr Singh contravened the Party Constitution.

Mr Goh highlighted that Singaporeans expect a government with no integrity issues, and argued that the People’s Action Party (PAP) has acted “reasonably well” against corrupt officials.

“Thus, the vote on convicted liar Pritam Singh is not just about him anymore. It is about the future potential of WP as a serious contender of power.”

He told his WP friends that they should put aside opinions on whether Mr Singh is a good leader or friend.

Mr Goh added: “The only consideration they should have in mind is how WP should deal with such integrity issues and whether they will gain the confidence of the voters.”

He explained that the WP can only win more elections in the future if they gain the support of middle-ground voters, who will be watching the judgment closely.

Netizens criticise Goh Meng Seng for post on Pritam Singh

While his post garnered over 270 comments, many netizens criticised Mr Goh’s actions rather than rallying behind him.

“I can only say [an] empty vessel always makes the most noise,” one netizen said.

Another user sarcastically commented that Mr Goh seemed “quite good” at assessing how middle-ground voters will vote.

As a result, they asked whether he thought these voters would have picked the PPP over the PAP and WP in the four-cornered Tampines GRC fight in GE2025.

If not, they questioned him on why he still chose to go ahead.

Additionally, the user asked if Mr Goh thought that middle-ground voters would give the PPP a chance in any constituency in Singapore.

In the Tampines GRC GE2025 contest, the PPP received 0.43% of the votes.

A third commenter noted that someone who lost his deposit because he received too few votes was trying to lecture another party on what to do.

Also read: Workers’ Party to discuss Pritam Singh’s position as chief at special cadres conference on 28 June

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Featured image adapted from MS News and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.