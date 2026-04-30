Pritam Singh issued letter of reprimand by Workers’ Party over conviction for lying to parliamentary committee

Pritam Singh issued letter of reprimand after WP disciplinary panel finds contravention of Party Constitution

The Workers’ Party (WP) has issued a letter of reprimand to its Secretary-General Pritam Singh, following his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

This concludes the party’s disciplinary process over this issue, WP said in a statement on Thursday (30 April).

WP CEC met earlier this week to consider disciplinary report

The decision was made after the WP Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on Tuesday and Wednesday (28-29 April) to consider a report from a disciplinary panel probing Mr Singh.

WP Chair Sylvia Lim and Vice-Chair Faisal Manap recused themselves from the meeting.

The disciplinary panel, which comprised Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, and ex-Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, was convened after the High Court upheld his conviction and fine in December last year.

It completed its investigations earlier this month and subsequently presented its finalised report and recommendations to the CEC.

Pritam Singh found to have contravened WP Constitution

The disciplinary panel found that Mr Singh had contravened Articles 20(1) and 30 of the Party Constitution.

According to WP’s website, Article 20(1) states that the CEC may suspend or expel, and demote any member whose conduct is “contrary to the principles or aims or objects of the Party or prejudicial to the welfare of the Party”.

Article 30 states that nominees as election candidates must take a solemn oath or affirmation to “support the three-fold principle of the Party, and to comply with Party discipline in major decisions of policy, and to be honest and frank in all his dealings with the Party and the people of Singapore”.

The CEC accepted the panel’s findings in respect of the contravention, WP said.

Pritam Singh issued letter of reprimand after CEC assessed circumstances

However, the CEC separately considered that, “at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the Party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the Party”.

It also found that “his actions ultimately reflected judgement calls that he had to make”, adding:

In considering the range of potential actions to be taken against Mr Singh, the CEC assessed the totality of the circumstances and has issued a formal letter of reprimand to him.

Pritam Singh removed as Leader of the Opposition, WP also conducting disciplinary proceedings

Mr Singh was convicted of giving false testimony to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) on two occasions, regarding former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

Besides being fined S$14,000 by the court, he was also removed from his position as Leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Law Society of Singapore has commenced disciplinary proceedings against him, with the case set to be heard by the Court of Three Judges.

Also read: Law Society starts disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh following his court conviction

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Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook and Facebook.