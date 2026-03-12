Law Society starts disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh following his court conviction

Pritam Singh represents himself in disciplinary proceedings brought about by Law Society

The Law Society of Singapore has commenced disciplinary proceedings against Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, according to a hearing list on the SG Courts website.

The move comes about three months after his conviction for lying under oath was upheld.

Case management conference held on 12 March

A case management conference was held at 3pm on Thursday (12 March) at the Supreme Court, noted the hearing details.

As it was held in chambers, the administrative hearing was not open to the public.

It was heard by Assistant Registrar James Low.

Pritam Singh case to be heard by Court of Three Judges

The case was described as “disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore”.

Notably, the case number starts with a “C3J”, indicating that it will be heard by the Court of Three Judges.

This is a court that rules on the professional misconduct of Singapore-qualified lawyers and has the power to suspend or strike them off the rolls.

Law Society represented by Drew & Napier

The Law Society is represented by Drew & Napier, one of Singapore’s “big four” law firms.

The team includes Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

Mr Singh, on the other hand, is self-represented.

Pritam Singh removed as Leader of the Opposition, WP also conducting disciplinary proceedings

The disciplinary proceedings came after Mr Singh was convicted of giving false testimony to the Committee of Privileges (COP) on two occasions, regarding former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

His conviction was upheld in December last year by the court, which also fined him S$14,000.

Mr Singh was subsequently removed from his position as Leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

WP is also conducting disciplinary proceedings against him, with a disciplinary panel formed to determine whether he has contravened the party’s Constitution.

