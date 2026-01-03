The Workers’ Party convenes disciplinary panel following Pritam Singh’s conviction

Workers’ Party to convene disciplinary panel for Pritam Singh’s case

The Workers’ Party (WP) has directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to determine whether party chief Pritam Singh contravened the party’s Constitution, following his conviction in court.

In a media statement issued on Saturday (3 Jan), WP said its Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on Friday (2 Jan) to deliberate on matters arising from the High Court judgment dated 4 Dec 2025, which upheld Mr Singh’s conviction on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Special cadre members’ conference to be held later

The CEC also discussed a recent request for a Special Cadre Members’ Conference (CMC).

WP said the leadership concluded that it would be appropriate to call the special conference only after the disciplinary panel has completed its work, citing the need for due process.

To prevent delays, the CEC has set a three-month timeline for the disciplinary process.

“The notice of the Special CMC will be issued within two weeks after the conclusion of the disciplinary process,” WP added.

Request for special conference submitted earlier

On 28 Dec 2025, WP had said that a request to hold a special cadre members’ conference had been submitted, and that party chairwoman Sylvia Lim had acknowledged the request.

Party sources previously confirmed to The Straits Times (ST) that more than 20 cadre members had signed and submitted a letter calling for the special conference to be held in February this year.

Under WP’s Constitution, a special cadre members’ conference can be called by the party chair, the CEC, or 10 per cent of the cadre membership or at least 20 cadres, whichever is higher.

Only cadre members, who are appointed by the CEC, may attend and vote at such conferences.

Past estimates have placed the number of WP cadres at about 100.

Developments come ahead of parliamentary discussion

This comes ahead of a January sitting of Parliament, where Members are expected to discuss the appropriate response to Mr Singh’s conviction, ST said.

Parliament is scheduled to convene on 12 Jan.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah has said that the conviction has implications not only for Mr Singh, but also for WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap.

On 22 Dec 2025, Ms Indranee said that now Mr Singh’s court case has concluded and he has been found guilty of lying, these matters would be raised for discussion in Parliament.

High Court upheld conviction and fine

On 4 Dec 2025, the High Court upheld Mr Singh’s 17 Feb conviction on two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP), imposing a S$14,000 fine.

The case stemmed from proceedings involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to lying in Parliament.

Mr Singh was found to have lied to the COP on two key issues:

Whether he had told Ms Khan to take her lie to the grave

What he meant when he told her that he would not judge her

The COP had earlier stated in February 2022 that sanctions for Mr Singh, Ms Lim and Mr Manap would be deferred until investigations or criminal proceedings against Mr Singh concluded.

WP said on 17 Dec 2025 that it had begun its internal processes following the High Court judgment.

