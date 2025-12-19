Pritam Singh & Mediacorp issued letters of warning for contempt of court over CNA interview

Letters of warning issued to Pritam Singh & Mediacorp by Attorney-General’s Chambers

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and local broadcaster Mediacorp have been issued warning letters for contempt of court over a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) interview with Mr Singh.

Both parties received the warnings on Friday (19 Dec), said the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in a media release on the same day.

Contempt of court impedes justice in S’pore: AGC

AGC said contempt of court “impedes the proper administration of justice in Singapore”, adding:

Left unchecked, such conduct can erode respect for our judicial institutions and their decisions.

Hence, it takes a “serious view” of any conduct that amounts to contempt of court.

It will “not hesitate to take firm action” against individuals who engage in such conduct.

Pritam Singh interview with CNA aired 1 day after appeal was heard

Mr Singh, who is chief of the Workers’ Party (WP), had appeared in an episode of The Assembly released by CNA on 5 Nov, where he was grilled by neurodiverse individuals.

He responded to a question about the case of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who lied in Parliament.

Mr Singh was found guilty in February of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee in relation to how he handled her lie.

AGC noted that Mr Singh recorded the interview in July, five months after his conviction.

However, it was aired one day after his appeal was heard and judgment was reserved.

The episode was available online, via YouTube and MeWatch, with Mr Singh posting about it on Facebook on 6 Nov and 8 Nov.

Edwin Tong calls out Pritam Singh’s remarks

Remarks on “the court of public opinion” made by Mr Singh during the interview drew the ire of Law Minister Edwin Tong, who on 8 Nov called them “an outrageous statement, plainly wrong and also completely unacceptable”.

Pointing out that Mr Singh was convicted for lying after going through a full and open trial, he said “no one should dismiss or denigrate the court’s judgment or suggest that public opinion can somehow trump a court’s decision”.

Pritam Singh & Mediacorp apologise, sent warning letters

Subsequently, AGC wrote to Mr Singh and Mediacorp on 28 Nov.

It said that the Attorney-General was of the view that the statements made in the interview and the publication of the interview itself wre in contempt of court.

On 12 Dec, Mediacorp took down the interview and released a statement the next day, admitting that the publication of the interview was in contempt of court.

The broadcaster also “wholly and unreservedly” apologised to the court.

On his part, Mr Singh posted on Facebook on 13 Dec, also apologising to the court and accepting that his statements “may be construed to be in contempt of court”.

AGC thus decided to issue the warning letters after considering all the circumstances of the case, including the apologies.

Mr Singh’s appeal was dismissed by the court on 4 Dec. His conviction on two charges of lying under oath, along with a S$14,000 fine, were upheld.

Pritam Singh’s conviction to be brought up in Parliament

This is not the end of the saga — Mr Singh’s conviction will be brought up in Parliament in January.

It is necessary for Parliament to “take notice” of his actions and convictions and “deliberate on an appropriate response”, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah in a media statement reported by CNA on Wednesday (17 Dec).

She noted that MPs have a duty to uphold the rule of law and maintain honesty and integrity in conduct, adding:

Singapore cannot have a first-world parliament or provide robust checks and balances unless MPs on both sides of the aisle hold themselves to high standards of conduct.

