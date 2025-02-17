WP chief Pritam Singh found guilty of 2 charges of lying to Committee of Privileges

WP chief Pritam Singh found guilty of both charges of lying to COP

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has been found guilty of lying to a Committee of Privileges (COP) — the culmination of a highly scrutinised trial that spanned months of legal proceedings.

Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan delivering the verdict in a lengthy address in the State Court today (17 Feb), convicting him of giving false testimony regarding his role in Ms Raeesah Khan’s case in Parliament.

Pritam Singh accused of lying to COP

The widely followed case centres on accusations that Singh, who’s the chief of opposition party Workers’ Party (WP), lied to the COP on two occasions in December during its inquiry into Ms Khan’s case.

He was charged with falsely testifying that:

He wanted Ms Khan to clarify at some point in Parliament that what she had said about accompanying a rape victim to a police station was untrue, after his meeting with her and WP members Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap on Aug 8, 2021.

He wanted to convey to Ms Khan, when he spoke to her on Oct 3, 2021, that if the issue came up in Parliament the next day, she had to clarify that her story about accompanying the rape victim was a lie.

Ms Khan’s had previously lied in Parliament on Aug 3, 2021, about how she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station, where the victim was treated insensitively.

Ms Khan repeated this claim before on Oct 4 the same year, before admitting that to her lie on Nov 1, 2021.

Authorities charged Singh nearly a year ago on 19 March 2024, prosecuting his case as the first under Section 31(q) of Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, and the trial concluded on 8 Nov 2024.

Singh has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and denied asking Ms Khan to continue her false narrative.

Court delivers verdict on WP leader

The judge said he broadly found Pritam Singh’s accounts to be inconsistent with facts or simply unbelievable, reported The Straits Times.

According to CNA, Judge Tan said: “The accused’s actions subsequently in response to this end at and after the Aug 8 meeting to Ms Khan’s admission of the untruth were strongly indicative that the accused did not want Ms Khan to clarify the untruth at some point.”

“Yet, after Ms Khan admitted to other WP leaders she had lied, there was absolutely no follow-up from the accused.”

“This could only be because the accused had mentioned this was ‘probably something we should take to the grave’,” added the judge.

He also said he found it “uncorroborated and unbelievable” that Singh wanted Ms Khan to speak to her parents first before clarifying her untruth, adding that nothing was done in preparation for her to disclose in parliament on Oct 4, 2021, that she had lied.

In addition, the judge said the defence’s bid to impeach Ms Khan’s credit as a witness has not succeeded.

The prosecution is seeking the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each charge. It is not seeking for a jail term.

Singh’s lawyers are asking for a fine of S$4,000 for each charge, as he had no involvement in Ms Khan’s initial lie.

Sentencing has been adjourned to 3.15pm today.

This is a developing story.

