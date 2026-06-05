Van flips sideways & driver sent to hospital after accident in Buangkok, car driver arrested

Car T-bones van at road junction in Buangkok

A van driver was sent to the hospital on Thursday (4 June) after an accident with a car at a road junction in Buangkok.

Footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the van had flipped on its side during the collision.

Van T-boned by car at Buangkok intersection

The clip, recorded by another motorist that had stopped at the intersection, depicted the van travelling straight from Hougang Street 93 to Buangkok Link.

The traffic light was observed to have turned red for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

However, the van is T-boned by a black car travelling from Buangkok Green in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

A view of the collision from another angle showed the van tipping over and falling onto its right side.

Car damaged, van blocks road

In the aftermath of the accident, the black car was seen to have been damaged at the point of impact, with a large dent on its left-front headlight and debris strewn across the road.

The van lay across Buangkok Link, completely blocking the road.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) MyTransport app alerted the public that bus services 101 and 329 were diverted between 12.25pm and 1.15pm.

A Facebook user later shared a photo of rescue personnel at the scene.

2 injured, 1 sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.05pm on 4 June.

It took place at the junction of Buangkok Link and Buangkok Green, and involved a van and a car.

A 32-year-old male van driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, a 45-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Lorry T-bones & flips van at Bedok Reservoir junction, 1 person conveyed to hospital

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Featured image adapted from BD News 24 on Facebook.