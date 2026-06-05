69-year-old driver sent to hospital after crashing car into Bedok North HDB block

Elderly female driver assisting police investigations after car accident in Bedok North block

A 69-year-old female driver was sent to the hospital on Friday (5 June) afternoon after she crashed her car into an HDB block in Bedok North.

Photos of the accident posted on Facebook by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information & Health Tan Kiat How showed that the black car had slammed into a wall on the ground floor of the block.

Car wrecks pillar in Bedok North block

According to the images, the car was travelling on the driveway between Blocks 202 and 203 when it somehow mounted the kerb and went onto the grass verge.

It then smashed into the wall next to a barber shop, wrecking a pillar in the process.

A panel was seen to have been dislodged, and pieces of brick and concrete were scattered across the walkway.

The car’s bonnet had also caved in due to the impact.

MP thankful that nobody was seriously hurt

Mr Tan, who is an MP for East Coast GRC, said the car had “suddenly swerved” and mounted the pavement during the evening rush hour.

He was thankful that no pedestrians or other motorists were injured, and especially relieved that no one was in its path, adding:

It is also fortunate that schools are currently on holiday and there were no children walking home at the time… I know incidents like this can be alarming for residents who witnessed it or came across the scene afterwards, but I am grateful that the outcome was not more serious.

Car driver sent to CGH

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.40pm on 5 June.

It involved a car in the carpark of Block 202 Bedok North Street 1.

A 69-year-old female driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said she was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

She is also assisting the police in its investigations, which are ongoing.

Damage to be repaired as soon as possible: MP

Mr Tan said the elderly woman was taken to the hospital for “medical checks”.

He wished her a speedy recovery and thanked the emergency responders and those who stepped forward to help at the scene.

The authorities would work to repair the damaged infrastructure “as quickly as possible” and restore the area, he added.

Also read: Car flips upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, driver suffers minor injuries

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Featured image adapted from Tan Kiat How on Facebook.