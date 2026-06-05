‘Still going strong’: Regular customer wonders how Swensen’s is ‘quietly surviving’ in S’pore F&B scene

Customer wonders how Swensen’s manages to survive in competitive local F&B scene

While many Singaporeans lament rising food prices and the closure of familiar eateries, Swensen’s appears to have quietly weathered the storm, maintaining a presence in the local food-and-beverage (F&B) landscape.

Redditor questions Swensen’s resilience

In a post on r/askSingapore on 1 June, the Original Poster (OP) noted that Swensen’s outlets seem to remain open despite complaints about the F&B industry.

Stating that they had not heard of any Swensen’s outlets shutting down, they also observed that the brand does not engage heavily in advertising.

The OP shared that their family visits the restaurant about once a week, ordering their “golden classics” and ice cream.

Rather than focusing on the prices, they appreciated the quality of the food at Swensen’s.

Netizens share reasons for Swensen’s longevity

The post sparked a lively discussion among netizens, many of whom offered their own theories on the restaurant chain’s longevity.

Some users attributed Swensen’s resilience to its status as a family-friendly, halal-certified restaurant with a menu offering variety for all ages.

A commenter agreed with the OP, but highlighted that their brand awareness isn’t high enough for people to spell the restaurant name correctly.

A Redditor felt that Swensen’s is a “safe” food option that provides “enough variety” at an affordable price.

Another netizen guessed that it could be due to the fact that Swensen’s is owned by ABR Holdings, a property developer and investor.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: ‘Damn shag’: F&B owner asks what makes S’poreans support local food businesses

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Featured image adapted from Swensen’s for illustration purposes only.