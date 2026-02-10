‘Damn shag’: F&B owner asks what makes S’poreans support local food businesses

Tired F&B owner wonders what influences Singaporeans to support local businesses

A weary food and beverage (F&B) business owner has gone online to share how exhausting it is to keep a small local eatery afloat in Singapore, and to ask fellow Singaporeans what truly influences them to support local food businesses.

In a candid post on r/askSingapore on 2 Feb, the owner shared that their family runs a small F&B outlet, and that the reality behind the scenes is far more punishing than it looks.

Exhausting to run a small F&B business

The original poster (OP) said they had previously worked a corporate job but stepped away to help continue the family business, feeling it would be a shame if no one carried on serving “local food they were proud of”.

However, the day-to-day grind has been relentless.

“We’re on our feet for hours,” the OP said, adding that even during slow periods, there is always prep work, cleaning, restocking, and paperwork to handle.

“There’s almost no real break, just different kinds of work.”

Manpower is a constant struggle

Staffing is another constant headache.

The OP shared that hiring non-local workers has become increasingly difficult due to tighter regulations, while local workers understandably expect higher wages as living costs rise.

While they want to hire and pay locals fairly, the reality is that profit margins are already extremely thin.

Customers can also add to the stress. While most customers are nice and supportive, encounters with unreasonable ones can be disheartening.

“Some days we just look at each other and wonder…is it even worth continuing?” the OP admitted.

Raising prices often leads to backlash

The owner also explained that any price adjustment to cope with rising costs almost always results in complaints.

Each increase, they said, is a careful balancing act between staying affordable and simply surviving as a business.

Despite the challenges, the OP expressed deep gratitude towards customers who are patient, understanding, and supportive.

Behind the counter, however, it remains a daily struggle to balance the books while continuing to serve food they can stand behind.

Ending on an emotional note, they thanked those who support small businesses run by “very tired humans just doing their best”.

Finally, the OP asked: “What makes you choose to support a local business, and when will people be willing to start paying more for local food?”

Netizens share words of encouragement

The honest post struck a chord, with many netizens offering encouragement and sharing their own views.

Some said they are happy to support local businesses as long as the food is good and the business is not run like a “money grab”.

A Redditor agreed, saying they will be willing to pay more if the food is good.

One commenter shared that they “really love small local brands that listen to customer feedback”.

Meanwhile, a fellow small F&B business owner empathised with the OP and shared that they will be calling it quits after their mother retires.

Also read: S’pore F&B owner slams home-based sellers, claims they’re ‘destroying other people’s rice bowls’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from iJeab on Canva for illustration purposes only.