S’pore man questions ‘C,B’ lift lobby design at AMK block, netizens say ‘dirty mind see dirty things’

Man questions Ang Mo Kio HDB block lift lobby design, netizens feel it is fine

A lift lobby at an Ang Mo Kio HDB block has left some eyebrows raised after a resident questioned the approval process for its design, particularly the paintwork and lettering.

OP questions HDB lift lobby design

The Original Poster (OP) shared the photo of the said lift lobby in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 8 June.

In the photo, a lift lobby wall with the word “lift”, as well as the letters “C” and “B”, could be seen prominently.

There was also a comma between the two letters, creating the appearance of “C, B”.

A lone chair and a poster were also visible in the image.

In the caption, the OP asked: “Who approve this paintwork and design?”

The inclusion of a thinking face emoji at the end of the caption also suggested that the OP found the design questionable.

Most netizens don’t see an issue

The post quickly attracted attention from netizens, many of whom understood the reference but did not see an issue.

One netizen felt that there was nothing wrong with labelling the lifts “C” and “B”.

A Facebook user agreed, saying that the OP should change his mindset instead.

One commenter understood the OP’s concern, joking that only people with “dirty minds” would see something inappropriate.

A few suggested alphabetical adjustments or spacing improvements, but no serious design faults were noted.

Abbreviation for Hokkien vulgarity

For the uninitiated, “CB” is an abbreviation for a Hokkien vulgar term, sometimes used to express frustration or anger.

In Singapore, the circuit breaker implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic also has the same unfortunate acronym as the vulgar phrase.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: ‘Whose chicken is it?’: Man stunned after finding live chicken waiting inside HDB lift

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Featured images adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.