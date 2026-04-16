‘Whose chicken is it?’: Man stunned after finding live chicken waiting inside HDB lift

Man amused and surprised after bumping into a live chicken inside HDB lift

A man in Singapore was left amused and confused after encountering an unexpected “passenger” — a live chicken — inside an HDB lift.

In a TikTok video posted by @sparkkpistols on 13 April, the Original Poster (OP) was seen approaching a lift, only to find a chicken calmly standing in one corner.

Taken aback, he exclaimed, “Ayam siapa?!” which translates to “Whose chicken is it?!”

Chicken appears unfazed

According to the caption, the incident happened as he was heading home after Hari Raya celebrations.

“After Hari Raya, I wanted to take the lift. There is a chicken in the lift. Whose chicken is it?!” he wrote, capturing his sheer disbelief of the moment.

In the clip, the chicken appeared completely unbothered by its surroundings, standing quietly as the OP filmed the unusual scene.

The unexpected sight quickly amused viewers online.

Netizens crack jokes about ‘lift passenger’

The video quickly gained traction online, with many netizens chiming in with humorous reactions.

Some referenced the classic joke about why the chicken crossed the road, joking that it had now “upgraded” to taking the lift.

A commenter said that the chicken was “tired after a long day at the office”.

One TikTok user told the OP to check with the chicken which level it was headed to.

Another netizen said jokingly that the chicken was probably asking: “Bro, what level is KFC at?”

Carried the chicken out of the lift

The OP, who wished to be anonymous, told MS News that the unusual sighting occurred on 12 April at around 9pm at a new estate in Tengah.

“I was shocked to see a chicken in the lift after coming back from jalan Hari Raya,” the OP said.

He shared that he ended up carrying the chicken out of the lift to the lift landing, and told the chicken to go back.

“I couldn’t stay too long because I needed to rush home to use the washroom,” he added.

Also read: Kind-hearted motorists halt traffic to guide family of chickens away from busy road in Upper Thomson

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Featured images adapted from @sparkkpistols on TikTok.