8-year-old boy & motorcyclist sent to hospital after 6-vehicle accident along PIE

6-vehicle accident along PIE involved 5 cars & a motorcycle

An eight-year-old boy and a motorcyclist were sent to the hospital on Saturday (30 May) after an accident involving six vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A video uploaded on TikTok showed five cars and one motorcycle wrecked on the right side of the expressway.

Accident vehicles lined up along PIE

The clip, recorded by a passing motorist, depicted a black vehicle in the far-right lane which had sustained damage to its front.

Lying on the road in front of the vehicle was a motorcycle.

Ahead, a silver sport utility vehicle was seen with a dented rear.

In the lane to its left stood a black sedan with a damaged right tail light.

Farther in front, two white cars in the far-right lane had also apparently been involved in the accident.

Police & SCDF at the scene

The accident caused two lanes on the right to be cordoned off by the authorities.

Vehicles from the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) were spotted.

Also present was an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

This also included at least two ambulances.

Accident causes congestion along PIE

In a post on X, LTA said at 8.27am that the accident had occurred along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after the Stevens Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 1.

17 minutes later, they were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

More than half an hour after the first post, LTA said the accident had caused congestion that stretched till Toa Payoh.

2 sent to hospital after 6-vehicle PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.20am on 30 May.

It involved five cars and a motorcycle along the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

Two people — an eight-year-old boy who was a car passenger, and a 41-year-old male motorcyclist — were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF conveyed one person to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and another to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 14 sent to hospital after PIE accident involving tipper truck, 2 lorries & 2 cars

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Featured image adapted from @jsmmax2 on TikTok.