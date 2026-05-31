14 sent to hospital after PIE accident involving tipper truck, 2 lorries & 2 cars

Tipper truck driver assisting with investigations into PIE multi-vehicle accident

14 people were sent to the hospital on Saturday (30 May) after a multi-vehicle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

According to a video shared by an Instagram user, a tipper truck had slammed into the back of a car, with another car and two lorries also involved.

Tipper truck crashes into back of car during PIE accident

The clip, recorded by a motorcyclist, showed that the PIE was congested as he approached the Toh Guan Road exit.

Curious as to the cause, he manoeuvred to the front, where he saw a tipper truck stopped in the far-left lane.

The tipper truck was revealed to have hit the rear of a red car, with lots of debris scattered across the road, including two ladders and several pieces of paper.

A person wearing a helmet was attending to the car driver.

While the car’s rear was crushed, its front was also severely damaged, with its hood cover folded up to expose its engine.

2 lorres also involved in PIE accident

Farther ahead, a lorry had smashed into the rear of another lorry.

Several other motorists had stopped by the side of the road, including many motorcycles, a van and two cars.

Several rescue vehicles arrive at scene

Another video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed many rescue vehicles had arrived at the scene, including police vehicles, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines and ambulances.

Also present were motorcycles from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

The police had cordoned off two lanes on the left of the PIE, forcing traffic to squeeze through on the far-right.

Accident causes congestion along PIE

In a post on X, LTA said at 6.48pm that the accident had occurred along the PIE in the direction of Tuas, after Toh Guan Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

An update 7 mins later informed motorists that the accident had caused congestion till the Clementi Avenue 6 exit.

1 driver trapped in seat after multi-vehicle PIE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 6.20pm on 30 May.

It involved two cars, two lorries and a tipper truck along the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

When SCDF arrived, a person was trapped in a driver’s seat and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

19 people injured, 14 sent to hospital

Eventually, 14 people aged from 23 to 54 were sent to the hospital.

SCDF said six of them were conveyed to the National University Hospital, while the other eight were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Five more people were assessed for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Additionally, a 39-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 23 sent to hospital after 2 multi-vehicle accidents along AYE over 9 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @klynzz_txyy on Instagram.