Netizens slam S’pore man who ‘struggles with attraction’ when girlfriend is ‘out of shape’

Singapore man says he ‘struggles with attraction’ when girlfriend is ‘out of shape’

A man in Singapore recently took to social media claiming that he struggles with attraction when his girlfriend is “physically out of shape”.

He posted his confession on the SGWhispers Facebook page on Friday (29 May).

The post sparked criticism from netizens, who believe his partner deserves better.

Man said girlfriend struggles with weight loss

The original poster (OP) said the girl he is dating is everything he could ever ask for “on paper”.

He added that she has a 10 out of 10 personality and a heart of “solid gold”.

However, he expressed that he feels “like the villain” because of his thoughts.

His girlfriend has been struggling with her weight, something she’s been dealing with for years.

She has done different things to shed weight, like going to the gym, dieting, and cutting sugar.

However, the OP says it “comes back fast” when she stops doing these.

“Her whole family is on the heavier side too, so sometimes I wonder if this is just how she’s naturally built,” the OP wrote.

Seeing that she’s putting in a lot of effort to maintain her current weight, the man said he cannot help but wonder what her physique would be like further down the line.

“I can’t help but think… what happens 5, 10 years down the road? After marriage? Kids? Stress? When life gets busy and health isn’t the priority?” he questioned.

Man fears his physical attraction towards girlfriend would fade completely

The OP said he used to believe that “looks fade, personality stays”.

“But when I see her physically out of shape, I struggle with attraction,” he confessed.

He said that having these thoughts scares him, because although he loves his girlfriend now, he fears his feelings might change one day.

“I’ve never cheated in my life, and I never want to. But a small, honest part of me wonders — if the attraction fades completely, can I 100% trust myself years later?” the OP admitted.

As the thought makes him feel like a terrible person, he asked netizens if his fear is shallow and if he’s showing a “red flag”.

The OP also wondered if “physical attraction something you can compromise on long-term”.

“I’m scared that what feels small now might slowly break the relationship in the future,” he added.

Netizens slam man’s shallow idea of love

Many netizens slammed the OP for his superficial idea of love and said his girlfriend “deserves better”.

Some said he will also age and may see changes in his body, such as hair loss and weight gain, so he shouldn’t think that of his partner.

They said he doesn’t really love his girlfriend because he cannot look past her looks.

“If you truly love her, you’d have not even notice all of that you’ve mentioned. You’d have like/love her for the person she is,” one netizen wrote.

Others also expressed that it is okay for OP to have preferences.

However, they added that he should let his partner go to spare her from a bigger heartbreak in the future.

She can find someone who loves her the way she is.

Meanwhile, another said even if OP picks a “skinny girl with skinny family members”, it doesn’t guarantee that his partner will remain that way.

Thus, they advised OP to change himself or “be single forever”.

Also read: S’porean women debate if finances should be ‘priority’ when it comes to looking for romantic partner

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Featured image adapted from Karola G on Canva, charliepix on Canva.