S’porean women debate if finances should be ‘priority’ when it comes to looking for romantic partner

Singaporean women discuss whether finances matter when choosing a partner

A Reddit post has sparked discussion online after a Singaporean woman asked whether finances should take priority over other characteristics, such as physical attraction, when choosing a partner.

Friend prioritises wealth over appearance

The r/askSingapore post on 22 May centred around the Redditor’s friend, who allegedly only dates wealthy men and believes financial stability matters more than other factors, such as physical attraction.

According to the post, the Original Poster’s (OP) friend is “very pretty” and uses her looks to attract rich partners.

In exchange, she is willing to overlook traits such as appearance and height, as long as the man is financially well-off.

The friend reportedly expects her partner to pay for everything, including meals, holidays, flights, hotels, and even luxury gifts.

“She tells me at the end of the day, whatever fireworks will wear out and reduce to companionship,” the OP said.

“Finding a partner you can put up with and with deep pockets to finance the lifestyle you want IS the way to go.”

The OP said she previously did not view relationships transactionally, but her friend’s lavish lifestyle and pricey gifts, coupled with her own failed relationships, made her rethink her perspective.

She then asked other women if they actively look for rich men to date or marry, and if she had been “doing it the wrong way”.

Netizens debate whether rich partner is ideal

The post drew hundreds of comments, with users offering differing opinions.

One netizen pointed out that the rich men “also have their own criteria for a partner”.

A commenter agreed, saying that most rich guys they knew tend to end up dating “equally rich girls”.

Others understood prioritising stability, citing concerns over partners in debt or financially unstable.

Another netizen said she prefers to focus on herself and become “wealthy, accomplished and successful,” rather than seeking out a rich partner.

Also read: MS Polls: Difficulty in finding a partner voted the top reason why S’poreans stay single

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