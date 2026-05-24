Youth strikes ‘superman’ pose on e-bike along Keppel Road, gets criticised for dangerous stunt

Youth on e-bike strikes ‘superman’ pose while overtaking 2 cars along Keppel Road

While travelling fast and furious on an e-bike along Keppel Road, a youth impetuously decided to strike a “superman” pose and received flak from netizens.

The video posted by an Instagram user showed him extending his legs out such that his body stretched out flat on top of the moving device.

Youth on e-bike overtakes 2 cars

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, the youth passed by landmarks such as the Keppel Distripark and the not-yet-opened Keppel MRT station, confirming that he was on Keppel Road.

According to the Road Traffic (Restriction of Speed on Roads) Notification, the speed limit along Keppel Road is 60 km/h.

However, the youth was seen overtaking two cars as he cruised in the centre lane along the stretch.

Youth planks like ‘superman’ for at least 3 secs

The youth also planked for at least 3 seconds, holding on to the e-bike by his arms.

Given that the video started with him in this pose, he could have been doing this for longer.

In a caption, the original poster (OP) said he was on the way home when he saw “superman”.

Netizens decry dangerous stunt

After the video was reposted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram, it racked up more than 2,800 likes and 200 comments.

Most netizens called out the youth for the dangerous stunt, saying that the speed ensured a tragic outcome if he met with an accident. Several even uncharitably referred to a blue tent.

One commenter pointed out that he was also putting other road users in danger and hoped a witness would report him to the authorities.

Even a user who appeared to defend him by saying “no one is perfect” called for the police and Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take note.

One commenter noted that as the e-bike did not have a licence plate, he could face no consequences.

While a netizen admitted that what the youth was doing “seems fun”, they would not be following suit.

E-bikes must have registration plates

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs) must bear a registration plate on their rear.

Its motor power must be progressively reduced and cut off as it reaches 25km/h, or sooner, if the cyclist stops pedalling.

PAB riders under 16 years old are not allowed to ride on cycling paths and roads.

Both PAB riders and cyclists are also required to wear helmets and ride as close to the left of the road as possible.

Also read: Youths seen riding e-bikes & bicycles without helmets on S’pore’s roads, slammed by netizens

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Featured image adapted from @rainforeyuxen on Instagram.