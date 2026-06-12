Rats allegedly chew through internet cables at Yew Tee HDB block, resident says outage lasted 5 days

‘They are everywhere’: Yew Tee residents report rat infestation and damaged wires

A Yew Tee resident has raised concerns over a possible rat infestation, claiming that rodents had chewed through internet cables at an HDB block.

This has allegedly left households without internet access for five days.

The complaint was posted in the Yew Tee community Facebook group on 5 June, where the resident shared photos showing damaged cables in the ceiling space above the lift lobby of Block 620.

According to the resident, the issue was serious enough to disrupt internet services in the area.

“Internet wires been bitten,” he wrote. “No Internet for five days now.”

The resident also called on more neighbours to report the matter to the town council.

Photos show damaged cables above lift lobby

Images accompanying the post showed frayed and exposed cables running through the ceiling above the lift landing.

However, it is unclear based on the images alone if the damage was definitively caused by rats.

The post quickly attracted attention from other residents, some of whom claimed they had experienced similar issues in nearby blocks.

One commenter recounted an incident at Block 686A last year.

“My internet was down for a few days… The Singtel technician had to change the internet wires at level one,” they said.

Residents say rat sightings are common in the estate

The discussion soon expanded beyond the reported cable damage, with multiple residents claiming rats could frequently be seen around the neighbourhood.

One resident said the problem was not limited to Block 620.

Meanwhile, others raised concerns about the estate’s general pest situation, with one commenter describing the area as being “full of cockroaches too”.

Several residents also claimed the rodents appeared unusually bold.

“The rats are seen everywhere. Near blocks between 632 and 789 as well as 569,” a comment read.

“They are not afraid of humans.”

Another resident echoed the sentiment, adding that the animals could often be seen running openly through brightly lit areas.

Town council says treatment works and culling operations carried out

In response to media queries from MS News, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council said it had already taken action after being alerted to the issue.

According to the town council, immediate measures included treatment works in surrounding areas to control the rat population.

Night culling operations at the affected block have also been implemented.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further measures where necessary,” added the town council.

Its response was also shared in the comments section of the original Facebook post.

Some residents urge stronger action

Despite the town council’s assurance, several residents argued that more needed to be done.

Some pointed to the volume of complaints in the discussion thread as evidence that the issue may be more widespread than a single block.

“There are clearly rodent issues as you can see from the various feedback here,” wrote one resident.

Another criticised the estate’s upkeep and called for more proactive inspections.

For now, Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council says it will continue monitoring the situation while carrying out further pest-control measures where required.

MS News has reached out to the Original Poster for comment.

Also read: SMRT says rat appears to have entered train from Lakeside MRT, no wider infestation found

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Featured image adapted from Friends of Yew Tee on Facebook.