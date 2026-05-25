SMRT says rat appears to have entered train from Lakeside MRT, no wider infestation found

Rat appeared to have ran through Lakeside MRT fare gates from nearby bushes: SMRT

A rat that caused a stir when it scrurried around an MRT train at Chinese Garden station appeared to have entered from Lakeside, SMRT said.

In a Facebook post on Monday (24 May), the public transport operator confirmed that no wider infestation was found.

SMRT traced likely path of rat

SMRT noted the “considerable interest” after a viral video was posted of the rat in an East-West Line train.

Since then, it has launched an investigation, including tracing the likely path the rodent took.

It appeared to have emerged from the bushes near Lakeside station and ran through the fare gates, SMRT said, quipping:

Unfortunately, it also travelled without paying the correct fare.

SMRT pledges to continue cleaning & sanitisation of trains

While no wider infestation was found, SMRT has nevertheless stepped up pest control efforts at its stations and depots.

It also engaged with a nearby construction site as well as the National Parks Board, it said.

The operator also pledged to continue the thorough cleaning and sanitisation of its trains.

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai previously told MS News that SMRT trains are thoroughly cleaned at the depot at the end of daily passenger service, as part of SMRT’s regular maintenance regime.

SMRT thanks men who chased rat off train

The video, posted on Reddit last Saturday (23 May), showed squealing commuters lifting their legs to avoid coming into contact with the rat.

Commuters reminded not to eat or drink

SMRT reiterated Mr Lam’s earlier reminder for commuters not to eat or drink on trains and at MRT stations.

This is because food remnants may attract rats and other “unwanted visitors”, it said.

Commuters who spot a rat or any pests in the network should inform staff immediately.

Also read: Woman seen ‘casually’ eating ice cream on MRT train, sparks speculation she may not be local

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Featured image adapted from u/Beaveric on Reddit and Google Maps.