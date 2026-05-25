Singapore ranked safest country in the world for immigrants in 2026 index, climbs 4 spots

Singapore placed fifth globally for strength of immigrant communities, while ranking 18th overall for migrants

Singapore has been ranked the safest country in the world for immigrants in Remitly’s newly released Immigration Index 2026.

The country topped the global safety rankings with a total safety score of 95.4 out of 100, climbing four spots from its 2025 ranking.

According to the report, Singapore’s position was driven by its consistently low crime rates, political stability, and strong public institutions.

The index also cited the country’s “strict enforcement, high social trust and political stability” as reasons why it regularly ranks among the safest places globally.

Safety rankings considered both crime and political stability

Rather than looking solely at crime rates, the Immigration Index 2026 combined safety perceptions with political stability indicators to assess how secure people are likely to feel now and in the future.

Singapore scored 45.4 for its safety index and a full 50 points for political stability, giving it the highest overall safety score among all countries ranked.

Coming in second was Iceland with a score of 88.1, followed by Switzerland at 83.9.

Japan ranked fourth, while Luxembourg rounded out the top five.

The top 10 safest countries for migrants were:

Singapore Iceland Switzerland Japan Luxembourg Slovenia New Zealand Denmark Oman Norway

Singapore ranked fifth for immigrant communities

Beyond safety, Singapore also performed strongly in rankings measuring the strength of immigrant communities.

The country placed fifth globally in the category, which measured the proportion of immigrants in each country’s population.

According to the report, relocating to countries with larger immigrant communities could help newcomers build social connections more easily and access cultural support networks from the start.

The top five countries for immigrant communities were:

United Arab Emirates Kuwait Luxembourg Oman Singapore

Singapore’s immigrant communities’ score rose by two places compared to 2025.

Singapore ranked 18th overall for migrants

While Singapore topped the safety rankings, it placed 18th overall in the Immigration Index 2026’s broader rankings of the best countries for migrants.

The wider ranking considered factors such as healthcare, income, environment, education, public transport, banking access, cost of living, and family support systems.

Switzerland claimed the top overall spot, followed by Iceland and Luxembourg.

The report noted that safety remains one of the most important considerations for people planning to relocate overseas, alongside financial opportunities and quality of life.

It added that understanding the relationship between crime levels, governance, and social trust could be “just as important as weighing financial or lifestyle considerations when choosing where to build a future abroad.”

Also Read: 89% of poll respondents think that aspiring S’pore PRs should take English proficiency test

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.