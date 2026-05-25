Cyclist rides against traffic at East Coast Park, sticks leg out at oncoming vehicle despite driver giving way

Cyclist sticks leg out towards car while riding against traffic on East Coast Park Service Road

A cyclist rode against the flow of traffic along East Coast Park on Saturday (24 May).

Instead of apologising, the cyclist sticks his leg out at a passing car.

Dashcam footage of the incident has since circulated online on the SGRV Admin Facebook page.

Cyclist rides directly towards oncoming vehicle

The clip shows a car travelling on a single-lane road along East Coast Park Service Rd, just after Carpark F2.

At the same time, a cyclist riding against traffic approaches the car.

Despite having the right of way, the driver appears to slow down significantly to let the cyclist pass safely.

The driver also slightly moves to the left to give the cyclist space.

However, instead of moving aside immediately, the cyclist continues riding forward.

He then aggressively sticks one leg out towards the vehicle as he passes by.

Netizens question cyclist’s actions

Many commenters expressed disbelief towards the cyclist’s actions, given that he was already riding against the flow of traffic.

However, one netizen disagreed, feeling that the cyclist may have been “threatened” by the driver.

Others provided a more lighthearted take on the situation and poked fun at the cyclist’s actions.

Under Section 11 of the Road Traffic Rules, riding against the flow of traffic is strictly prohibited.

For riding against the flow of traffic, or riding without due regard for the safety of others, authorities may sentence the cyclist to either a fine of up to $1,000, jail for up to three months, or both.

Also read: 2 cyclists riding against traffic crash into car at Jalan Besar, argue before leaving scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV Admin on Facebook