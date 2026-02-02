2 cyclists riding against traffic crash into car at Jalan Besar, argue before leaving scene

Cyclists crash into car after riding against traffic flow, allegedly leave when Traffic Police arrive

Two young cyclists were caught on dashcam riding against the flow of traffic before colliding with a car in the Jalan Besar area on Thursday (29 Jan) afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 3.43pm.

Riding against the flow of traffic

Dashcam footage shared in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group shows a car turning into Townshend Road from Syed Alwi Road.

A male and a female cyclist, who appeared to be teenagers, can be seen approaching the vehicle while riding against the flow of traffic.

The car slows to a stop upon spotting the cyclists. However, the female rider appears to lose control of her bicycle.

The male cyclist then attempts to steer both bicycles away from the car, but is unable to do so.

Both bicycles crash into the front left corner of the vehicle. The male cyclist is then seen looking at the female rider in apparent shock.

He subsequently raises a hand in what appears to be an apologetic gesture towards the driver.

The bicycles involved do not appear to be from any bike-sharing companies.

Cyclists argue before walking away from scene

The video later cuts to the pair running across the road towards New World Centre, without their bicycles.

They are seen arguing while gesturing back in the direction of the incident.

The female cyclist eventually walks away, with the male trailing behind her.

Both then disappear from the camera’s view.

Allegedly leave when Traffic Police arrive

According to SGRV, the driver exited the car to inspect for damage, while the two cyclists left the scene shortly after, without their bicycles.

The driver then called the police to lodge a report, and the cyclists later returned and reportedly offered to exchange contact details.

However, when Traffic Police officers arrived at the scene, the pair allegedly left again, despite the driver’s request for them to remain.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 3.50pm along Townshend Road towards Kitchener Road.

SPF added that efforts to trace the cyclists are ongoing, and investigations are currently underway.

Netizens criticise cyclists’ actions

As Townshend Road is a two-way street, some netizens noted that the cyclists could have avoided the collision by moving to the correct lane.

Others criticised the pair for riding against the flow of traffic and for not wearing helmets.

One netizen sarcastically ‘praised’ the cyclists for arguing and attempting to leave the scene.

Another questioned their cycling skills.

