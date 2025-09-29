Cyclist without helmet rear-ends fellow rider & falls in front of moving car in Punggol

Cyclist without helmet bumps into another & rolls onto Punggol road in front of vehicle

A cyclist without a helmet had a lucky escape in Punggol after hitting another rider and tumbling onto the road — right in front of an oncoming car.

The incident, which allegedly happened on 22 Sept at 9.30pm after a junction in Punngol Field, was caught on a car’s dashcam and later uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page

Cyclist crashes right after junction in Punggol

The video begins with the camcar passing by a junction and showing a group of about five cyclists riding on the leftmost lane of the road in front of the camcar.

A cyclist in a red shirt could be seen riding too closely behind another before finally rear-ending the rider in front of them.

The collision caused him to lose balance and roll onto the road directly in front of the camcar.

Rider had no helmet & bike lacked brakes

After the fall, the red-shirted cyclist quickly scrambled to his feet, dusted himself off, and rejoined the group.

The video caption pointed out that he was not wearing a helmet during the ride.

More alarmingly, his bicycle also appeared to have no braking system.

Netizens slam cyclist’s recklessness

Netizens were unsympathetic, with many mocking the cyclist’s carelessness.

One sarcastically joked that the incident could have resulted in a “lifestyle change” had the car been unable to stop in time.

Another highlighted how fortunate the cyclist was that the camcar wasn’t a heavier vehicle.

One netizen pointed out that the reckless behaviour reflected badly on his entire cycling group.

Also read: 74-year-old cyclist dies after accident with lorry in Boon Lay, driver assisting police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.