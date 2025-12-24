Lorry owners urged to install speed limiters ahead of 1 Jan 2026 deadline, 402 vehicles still non-compliant

Police warn lorry owners to install speed limiters ahead of 2026 enforcement

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reminded lorry owners to comply with the mandatory speed limiter requirement, warning that enforcement action will soon be taken against non-compliant vehicles.

Speed limiters are designed to cap a vehicle’s maximum speed as part of Singapore’s road safety measures.

While they are already mandatory for heavier goods and public service vehicles, the requirement will be progressively extended to all lorries with a maximum laden weight (MLW) between 3,501kg and 12,000kg from 1 Jan 2026 to 1 July 2027.

The rollout will take place in phases, depending on a lorry’s MLW and registration date.

402 lorries yet to install speed limiters ahead of 1 Jan 2026 enforcement

In a press release issued on Tuesday (23 Dec), the SPF said the Traffic Police (TP) will begin taking stern enforcement action from 1 Jan 2026 against lorry owners who fail to install speed limiters by their statutory deadlines.

According to the SPF, TP has been engaging lorry owners since early 2025 through direct communications such as SMSes, emails, and letters to remind them of the requirement.

Despite these efforts, as of 20 Dec 2025, 402 out of 2,485 lorries with a statutory deadline of 1 Jan 2026 have yet to install speed limiters.

TP also reminded lorry owners that non-compliant lorries will be prohibited from being driven on the roads, and their road tax will not be allowed to be renewed.

Stricter penalties & additional measures from 2026

In the same release, TP outlined a series of additional penalties and measures that will apply from 1 Jan 2026.

Currently, operating a vehicle without a required speed limiter carries a fine of up to S$1,000 or a jail term of up to three months for first-time offenders, with heavier penalties for repeat offenders.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will table legislative amendments in 2026 to raise the maximum fine to S$10,000 for failing to meet statutory installation deadlines or for tampering with speed limiters.

From 1 Jan 2026, companies whose drivers are caught speeding while driving lorries will also be issued a Remedial Order under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

This order will require the company to install speed limiters across all remaining lorries ahead of their respective statutory deadlines. Failure to comply may result in fines of up to S$50,000.

bizSAFE certification at risk for companies with non-compliant lorries

In addition, the speed limiter requirement will be incorporated into the Workplace Safety and Health Council’s risk management audit as part of the bizSAFE certification and renewal process from 1 Jan 2026.

Companies found operating lorries without speed limiters may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSAFE certification.

With the enforcement date approaching, TP strongly encouraged lorry owners who have yet to comply to install speed limiters immediately through TP’s authorised agents.