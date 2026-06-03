Man allegedly assaults man wearing Israel cap on S’pore bus, to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt

Man allegedly snatches Israel cap & assaults man who was wearing it on bus in Sengkang

When a 55-year-old man wore a cap bearing the Israeli emblem on a public bus, he was allegedly assaulted by another man, aged 30.

The 30-year-man will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday (3 June).

Alleged assault took place on bus along Rivervale Drive

The incident took place on a public bus along Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on 27 Oct last year, SPF said.

The two men involved did not know each other, but the younger man allegedly snatched the cap that the older man was wearing.

The 30-year-old also allegedly assaulted the other man.

This resulted in the older man sustaining injuries and seeking medical attention.

Man to be charged on 4 June, faces jail & fine

SPF received a call for assistance at about 10.40pm that night.

Police officers conducted ground enquiries and used images from police cameras to identify the 30-year-old man.

On Thursday (4 June), he will be charged in court with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

SPF takes “a serious view” of any act of violence, it said.

Man given stern warning for wearing Israel cap on bus

As for the 55-year-old man, he was issued a stern warning in lieu of prosecution for wearing the cap.

He could have been prosecuted for an offence under Section 8(1) of the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

The Act states that no person shall display any foreign national emblem in public.

Offenders may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$500.

Public reminded not to import overseas conflicts into S’pore

SPF advised members of the public not to display or wear articles associated with foreign conflicts in public.

The public was also reminded not to “import overseas conflicts into Singapore” and to express their views lawfully and responsibly.

It pledged to deal with offenders “sternly” in accordance with the law.

Also read: Activists unfurl anti-Israel banner at Gardens by the Bay aerial walkway

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