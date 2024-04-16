Activists unfurl anti-Israel banner at Gardens by the Bay aerial walkway

3 activists unfurl anti-Israel banner at Gardens by the Bay

Yesterday (15 April) evening, three individuals unfurled a huge anti-Israel banner reading ‘End SG-Israel arms trade’ at the OCBC Skyway at Gardens by the Bay.

Their gesture has ignited heated debate online.

While some commended them for their passionate activism, others were less receptive to their actions, questioning if it was permitted.

Activists ask Singapore Government to end arms trade with Israel

An image of the unfurled banner went viral on Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook page on Monday (15 April).

A Change.org petition has also been set up by an account named ‘Singapore for Palestine’, with more than 1,000 signatures at the time of writing.

While the authors of the petition acknowledged that the country has contributed in a number of ways, such as making donations to fund humanitarian aid for Palestinians and calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, they also listed some actions, which they feel enable genocide.

These include continuing to buy arms from Israel, having joint ventures between Israeli companies and Singaporean entities, and allowing Israeli weapon manufacturers to promote their weapons here.

Calling it “unacceptable”, they appealed to the Government to cease arms trade between Singapore and Israel.

Israel has declared war on Gaza following a 7 Oct attack on Israel by Palestinian military group Hamas. Its aggressive retaliation left many parts of the territory in ruin and tens of thousands of civilians dead.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had said on 29 Feb during the Committee of Supply Debates that it is not constructive to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, although he recognised that Israel’s military response has “gone too far”.

Banner sparks heated debate online

In the comments section of Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook post, users didn’t hold back their opinions about the trio’s actions.

Some expressed admiration, such as this user who praised their “nerves of steel”.

Another commenter thanked them for demonstrating humanity.

Meanwhile, others expressed dismay, with some condemning the gesture. In particular, one commenter contended that the activists should have kept their opinions to themselves.

They also claimed that the trio was “creating unrest” through their actions.

Additionally, questions arose as to whether a permit to display the banner was obtained.

Under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, putting up posters, placards or other documents on public property without permission is considered an offence.

The Sedition Act also states that those who create documents and the like found to breach peace may be fined or jailed for up to five years, or both.

In February, a group marched to Istana to deliver letters meant for the Prime Minister, calling for Singapore to cut ties with Israel. The police said it is investigating the event.

Also read: Group Demands Stronger Stance Against Israel’s Actions, Marches To Istana With Letters For PM

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wake Up, Singapore on Facebook.