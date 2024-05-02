Employee in M’sia denied half-day MC despite fainting at work, doctor advises her to quit

Employee in Malaysia reportedly not allowed to take MC despite fainting at work

A woman in Malaysia was purportedly unable to have her medical leave request approved despite passing out at work.

Her story was shared online by her doctor, who added that she was forced to work to the extent that she threw up daily.

This prompted him to encourage her to consider changing jobs.

Was only employee in company for the past 5 years

On Labour Day (1 May), Dr Ahmad Samhan took to Facebook to recount his interaction with the patient, a single mother of two in her 30s.

She had gone to see him and immediately asked for a two-day medical certificate (MC).

Observing her weak posture, slouched shoulders, and dark circles under her eyes, he asked her what was wrong.

Tearing up, she confessed:

I’m tired, doctor.

The patient disclosed that she had been the sole staff member in her company for the past five years.

As a result, she juggled numerous responsibilities, from administrative duties to accounting to personal assistant tasks.

“I am pushed to work until I throw up every morning, and I lose my appetite,” she said.

Denied half-day MC despite fainting

On one occasion, she fainted at her workplace, but no one noticed.

Upon regaining consciousness, she requested a half-day medical leave but it was allegedly rejected.

“So, I had to continue working,” she said tearfully.

She further explained that while she no longer vomits like before, she still feels weak and has trouble sleeping at night.

Doctor advises her to consider quitting for her health

Upon learning of the woman’s predicament, Dr Ahmad stressed that she needs sufficient rest.

Apart from physical fatigue, he told her that she was also struggling mentally.

He added:

Ask yourself, do you want to be in the same place five or 10 years from now? Please consider changing jobs for your own sake.

In his post, the doctor advised employers to be sensitive to the mental health needs of their employees and allow them to rest.

He also encouraged employees not to shy away from openly communicating their struggles to their employers.

Featured image adapted from Pressmaster on Canva, for illustration purposes only.