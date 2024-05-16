LTA delays roll-out of ERP 2.0 units on new Tesla cars, still finalising installation details

Delay with installation of ERP 2.0 on new Tesla vehicles

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (16 May) that there has been a delay with the roll-out of the new Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) for Tesla cars.

Although it did not give an exact reason behind the delay, LTA said it was still finalising the installation details with the carmaker.

This does not affect other new vehicles, however, as the process is going according to plan.

Under the new regulations, all new vehicles registered from 1 May should be pre-fitted with the new ERP 2.0 On-Board Unit (OBU), instead of the old system’s In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), LTA confirmed in a statement on Thursday (16 May) that the roll-out of the ERP 2.0 OBU for new Tesla cars will come at “a later date”.

It is unclear what caused the delay.

“We are still finalising the technical installation details for Tesla vehicles with Tesla Singapore,” said LTA.

However, the delay only affects Tesla vehicles. LTA highlighted that the installation of the OBU on other new cars, including electric vehicles of other makes, is progressing according to plan.

Per CNA, over 18,000 vehicles are using the new ERP 2.0 OBU as of early May.

New system supposedly brings benefits to motorists

This comes amidst a slew of feedback from motorists in Singapore arguing that the new system is not user-friendly.

Just last week (8 May), LTA took to Facebook to reiterate the necessity of the new ERP system.

It explained that it was necessary to replace the current system as it was reaching the end of its operational lifespan.

Additionally, LTA highlighted that ERP 2.0 offered more benefits that would be helpful for motorists, such as collecting traffic data and sending users real-time traffic incident updates.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Google Maps.