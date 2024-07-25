Crocodile spotted enjoying sunset swim at Woodlands Waterfront Park, netizens worry about safety

Crocodile spotted enjoying sunset swim at Woodlands Waterfront Park

A wildlife enthusiast spotted a crocodile swimming in the Strait of Johor near Woodlands Waterfront Park at sunset on Wednesday (24 July).

According to Loh Wei, who posted about the incident on the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, she saw the reptile about 500m from the lookout point opposite the condominiums in JB.

However, she was not able to estimate the crocodile’s length as it was mostly submerged underwater, with only its eyes visible above the water.

Same crocodile was spotted in 2021

Speaking to MS News, Ms Loh claimed that she had previously spotted the same crocodile at Woodlands Waterfront Park about three years ago, in September 2021.

That sighting also occurred at sunset, but the crocodile was at the shore during low tide instead of swimming in the river.

She posted about the incident on Facebook, cautioning people who like to pick cockles at the shores of Johor Strait to be wary of the creature.

Netizens worry about safety after crocodile sighting

Many netizens who commented on Ms Loh’s recent Facebook post questioned whether it is still safe to swim at beaches in Singapore.

One commenter suggested that authorities should put up warning signs near the seaside where people gather on weekends.

However, some speculated that the recent reptile sightings could be due to the animals having lost their habitats.

Earlier this month, a crocodile was also spotted swimming in Yishun Dam.

