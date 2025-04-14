18 Shiba Inus found packed in boxes & abandoned on roads across Taiwan by suspected illegal breeders

18 Shiba Inus packed in boxes & abandoned on roads across Taiwan

18 Shiba Inus had been found packed in boxes and abandoned on the road in Hsinchu and Miaoli, Taiwan, starting on Friday (11 Apr).

According to Hsinchu County Stray Animal Protection Association Vice Chairman Huang Xuanfu (transliterated from Mandarin), they received a report from the public at around 7am regarding two Shiba Inus found on the road.

However, when the organisation’s volunteers arrived, only one of the dogs was found, while the other was believed to have been taken away without permission.

At around 8am, they received another report of another Shiba Inu wandering on the road.

Comparing clues between the cases led the association to conclude that the dogs had been abandoned by unknown individuals driving a car, who deliberately left them on the road in twos.

Authorities continued to receive reports about abandoned Shiba Inus, and as of Saturday (12 Apr), 12 have been rescued in Hsinchu and 6 were found in Miaoli.

Some of the dogs stayed in their boxes, while others were found wandering on the road.

Shiba Inus believed to have been abandoned by illegal breeders

Mr Huang revealed that the abandoned Shiba Inus are between 3 to 7 years old and in good physical condition.

They were mostly female, one of whom showed signs of multiple births. This led the association to believe that the perpetrators were illegal breeders.

Since the canines were not microchipped, Hsinchu County Councilor Zhu Jianming asked police to check surveillance cameras in order to find the dogs’ owner.

They later discovered that the vehicle that had abandoned the dogs was from New Taipei City.

Arbitrary abandonment of animals is illegal in Taiwan, with a maximum penalty of NT$150,000 (S$6,135).

Meanwhile, the owner may face a higher fine of NT$250,000 (S$10,226) if the case involves illegal breeding.

Dogs may be put up for adoption

Eight Shiba Inus — seven females and one male — found in Hsinchu have been relocated and will undergo subsequent health checks and behavioural assessments.

If their original owner does not come forward to claim them, they will be put up for adoption.

Animal protection units called on the public not to take the Shuba Inus found on roads in Hsinchu and Miaoli.

Instead, they should report it to the relevant authorities to prevent the dogs from wandering off, being harmed, or being taken away.

