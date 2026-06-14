Four Star AMK warehouse sale has up to 85% off premium mattresses & sofas for 5 days only

Upgrade your relaxation space on a budget at the Four Star AMK warehouse sale

After a long day of adulting, few things beat coming home and sinking into a plush mattress or sofa with a contented sigh.

Don’t put off upgrading your sleep and relaxation set-up just because of the cost. At Four Star’s upcoming warehouse clearance sale, you can do so without busting your budget.

Happening from 17 to 21 June 2026 in Ang Mo Kio, the sale features up to 85% off premium pocketed spring and cooling mattresses, designer and storage bedframes, sofas, recliners, dining sets, and more.

Whether you’re furnishing a new place, preparing for your BTO, or replacing worn-out furniture, the sale offers plenty of options for a fuss-free home refresh. Here’s what to look out for.

Up to 85% off premium pocketed spring mattresses

Each person has different preferences when it comes to feeling well-rested, and Four Star takes that seriously with a wide variety of mattresses to suit different sleep needs.

The Detense Arcticsilk Mattress can help create a more restorative sleep environment, with anti-static fabric that dissipates static electricity for added comfort.

It also features an individual pocketed spring system with ergonomic support zones that follow your body’s natural contours, giving you the support you need while minimising motion transfer so you and your partner or kids can sleep peacefully even when someone stirs in the night.

For those who need extra care for their spine and back, the Chiro Back Care Mattress is specially designed to promote healthy sleeping posture with enhanced spinal support.

Its Hexa-Coil individual pocketed spring system is equipped with up to 30% more springs than conventional systems, providing denser comfort, better weight distribution, and a firmer feel.

Four Star also offers options for those with sensitive skin, or anyone who tends to overheat in their sleep, especially with Singapore’s hot, muggy nights making bedtime feel extra sticky lately.

The Tencel Mattress is made with naturally soft, breathable, and dust mite-resistant fabric, with a cooling, silky-smooth surface that helps regulate temperature and reduce heat build-up for uninterrupted rest throughout the night.

On top of scoring up to 85% off premium pocketed spring mattresses at the sale, Four Star is also offering free 1-for-1 mattress disposal to save you the hassle of figuring out what to do with your old mattress, along with up to 15 years of warranty for greater peace of mind.

Get custom or space-saving bedframes from S$299

A good bedframe does more than hold your mattress; it can elevate the look of your entire bedroom.

Customising one to suit your space also doesn’t have to wipe out your furniture budget, especially at the Four Star AMK warehouse sale. Designer bedframes start from S$299, with options to mix and match headboards, divans, and bed risers.

Having the freedom to customise the colour and material of your bedframe is especially handy if you share a home with messy kids or pets.

With choices ranging from pet-friendly easy-clean fabrics to leather finishes and a wide selection of colours, you can create a bedroom that looks good and is easy to maintain.

Whether you prefer stylish upholstered bedframes, durable solid support frames built for longevity, or trendy inset beds that conceal the mattress frame while keeping it securely in place, there’s something to suit every preference at the warehouse sale.

For smaller homes, Four Star also offers a variety of space-saving bedframes.

Their best-selling pull-out beds are great if you love hosting, providing an extra sleeping space for guests while keeping your room tidy when not in use.

If storage is your issue, Four Star also offers drawer beds that can be customised to your room layout, as well as German hydraulic lift storage beds from S$499.

Available in front-lift, side-lift, and drawer configurations, these beds help you maximise under-bed storage, with smooth lift mechanisms that are convenient even for seniors.

Snag bedroom essentials for better sleep

Once your mattress and bedframe are sorted, complete your sleep set-up with other bedroom essentials at wallet-friendly prices at the Four Star AMK warehouse sale.

These include memory foam ergonomic pillows, priced at S$99, that help you drift into a peaceful slumber without straining your muscles, so you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Designed with an ergonomic contour, they also support natural alignment and enhanced comfort, especially for side sleepers.

Say goodbye to restless sleep during hot, humid evenings with Cool Lite and Summer Quilts from S$49.

These machine-washable, sensitive-skin-friendly quilts are designed with cooling properties to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

You can also achieve an elegant-looking bed that’s fit for royalty without paying a princely sum. Four Star’s pintuck bedsheet sets, starting from S$69, feature sophisticated detailing that complements a wide range of interior styles while giving your bed a polished, refined look.

Unwind on stylish sofas, recliners, and dining sets

Comfort shouldn’t stop at the bedroom. Having dedicated spaces to unwind elsewhere in your home can also help you recharge and enjoy more restful evenings and weekends.

Under the Signature by Four Star furniture collection, shoppers can browse a range of sofas, including newly launched relaxing gaming chairs and electric recliners.

Designed with both comfort and style in mind, these sofas come in a variety of colours and designs to complement different interior themes.

You can also choose from premium materials such as water-repellent fabric, easy-care fabric, and durable leather, making upkeep less of a hassle.

Four Star’s High Tech Fabric is soft to the touch while remaining durable, resistant to everyday wear, and easy to maintain, making it a practical choice for households with children, pets, or frequent entertaining.

One standout deal is the 3-Seater Electric Recliner Sofa with Premium High Tech Fabric, available at S$999 for the first 10 sets sold during the warehouse sale.

To complete your home’s serene ambience, Four Star also offers solid wood dining sets from S$599.

Built to last while showcasing the natural beauty of wood, these pieces bring a calming touch to your dining space without demanding much maintenance.

Get affordable, long-lasting furniture at the Four Star AMK warehouse sale

These massive deals, wide range of options, and customisation possibilities are just a glimpse of what Four Star has in store at its upcoming warehouse sale.

With up to 15 years of warranty, dedicated aftersales service, and maintenance guidance, you can shop with the assurance that you’re investing in high-quality, long-lasting pieces for your home.

Four Star AMK Warehouse Sale

Address: 38 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Work+Store Building, Level 8, Lobby A, Singapore 569511

Dates: 17 – 21 June 2026

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (Wed – Sat), 10am – 9pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT stations: Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang

To find out more about the Four Star AMK warehouse sale, visit the official website.

You can also follow Four Star on Facebook and Instagram for updates, or WhatsApp 8082 0093 for mattress and bedframe enquiries, and 9068 1287 for furniture enquiries.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star, for illustration purposes only.