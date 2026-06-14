Tan Kin Lian questions why migrant workers are cutting grass instead of S’poreans, commenters tell him to try the job

Tan Kin Lian asks why Singaporeans don’t do jobs of migrant workers, netizens say low pay and self-esteem issues

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian took to Facebook on Saturday (13 June) with a question: Why are migrant workers cutting grass instead of locals?

Netizens seemed not to take the question too seriously, with several asking Mr Tan to do the job himself to find out the reason.

‘Useless and arrogant’: Tan Kin Lian spars with netizens in comments section

The post, made on 13 June, featured a photo of some migrant workers trimming grass outside Aperia Mall.

“Why can’t locals do this work? Is it due to low wages, dislike for the sun, long hours or esteem?” Mr Tan asked, in the caption.

His post gained 1,500 reactions and over 1,100 comments at the time of writing. However, there weren’t too many who were on Mr Tan’s side.

“You are local, right? You do,” one netizen said.

“This is a useless and arrogant comment,” Mr Tan replied unhappily.

In fact, Mr Tan replied with this exact sentence to every comment telling him to do it himself.

Low pay and locals being picky with jobs raised as primary reasons

He added that he would take up such a job if he needed to.

Most other users agreed that the low salaries prevented Singaporeans from choosing to do such labour.

Another commenter suggested that it was an issue of self-esteem for locals.

“It’s the type of job that people will look down on and get judged by their family and friends,” the netizen said.

They went on to suggest that locals tend to be “very picky” when it comes to job selection.

Also read: Netizens slam man who complained about migrant workers gathering at Geylang Road

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Featured image adapted from Tan Kin Lian on Facebook.